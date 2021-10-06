Jon Rahm bidding for unique hat-trick in Spain

World number one Jon Rahm is looking to complete an historic hat-trick in the Acciona Open de Espana and achieve something even his hero Seve Ballesteros could not.

Rahm won the event in 2018 and 2019 and with the coronavirus pandemic forcing a cancellation last year the 26-year-old Spaniard still has the chance to make it three in a row.

Ballesteros is the only other three-time winner of the Spanish Open but his victories were spread over a 14-year period.

"It would be very unique. I know Ollie (Jose Maria Olazabal) couldn't win it and I know he would have loved to have done it," he told europeantour.com.

"I would hope to be able to get to a third, not only to tie Seve but to win it three times in a row.

"It doesn't matter what event it is, not many people have been able to win one three times in a row so I'm hoping I can get it done - it would be truly my honour."

Fellow world number ones Nick Faldo and Ian Woosnam and eight-time European number one Colin Montgomerie are the only players to have won a European Tour event outside of the major and World Golf Championships in three consecutive editions.

Rahm hopes returning to Spain will give him the boost he needs after a disappointing Ryder Cup last month.

"It's coming back home that's important. It's very fun to play in front of the crowd, they're very golf hungry in this country," he added.

"Especially after Covid and the pandemic they haven't really had the opportunity to enjoy many sporting events so I'm hoping we can put on a good show for them."

Rahm has a double-header in his homeland as after this week at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid he moves on to the world-renowned Valderrama for the Andalucia Masters.

"For a Spanish player they are important. Both of them are iconic in each way: I have a chance to win three in a row and then Valderrama is Valderrama," he said.

"It's an iconic golf course, it's an iconic stop on the European Tour and it would be amazing to get my first win there."