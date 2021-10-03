‘Gutted’ but proud, John Murphy won’t forget St Andrews experience

Kinsale's John Murphy confessed he was initially “gutted” not to contend for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, but after closing with a 71 to finish ninth behind Danny Willett, he knows now he has the game to make it on the European Tour.

The 23-year old Walker Cup star was playing in just his third European Tour event but after going into the final round three shots behind Willett, then making three birdies in a row from the third to close to within a shot of the lead, he was bitterly disappointed to make a double-bogey six at the 352-yard ninth that effectively killed his challenge.

Another shot went at the 16th and while he got up and down from the road at the 17th for par, then sank a seven-footer for a closing birdie three to clinch a top-10 finish and another chance to win his card at this week’s Spanish Open in Madrid. Shane Lowry was forced to settle for a share of fourth place, three behind the winner, after a 68.

The competitor inside Murphy was disappointed not to do even better.

“As competitive as I am, it’s disappointing,” said Murphy, who banked €81,543 to move up to 197th in the Race to Dubai with the top 127 earning full cards at the end of the season.

“I got into a nice position early on. I was in contention early on. Certainly the competitive player in me is gutted right now, but looking back at it, it’s been a great week. It’s been certainly an experience I won’t be forgetting in a hurry.”

A top-three finish would have put Murphy inside the top 127 who earn cards but with just four regular-season events remaining on the European Tour, the Challenge Tour regular likely needs to finish solo third in the Spanish Open in Madrid this week to make that leap.

But 2016 Masters champion Willett, who celebrated his 34th birthday by closing with a 68 to win his eighth European Tour title by two strokes from Tyrrell Hatton and Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren on 18-under par, believes the Cork man just has to cut out the errors that cost him on Sunday.

Murphy was forced to take a penalty drop after hooking his tee shot into a bush at the 352-yard ninth and then compounded his mistake by knocking his 44-yard third shot some 25 yards past the pin before three-putting for a costly double-bogey six.

“Yeah, John played good,” Willett said. “He was playing lovely but made a couple of silly errors, and nine killed him. Hard to get back from that. And then again, a silly error on 16, but nice up-and-down on the last to again finish top 10, gets him in the week after.

“This is kind of what you want to do when you’re first starting out. These top tens are massive, not only for the money but for the opportunity to play the week after when you’re clearly playing some good golf. We’ll see how it goes next week.”

Murphy took his double at the ninth on the chin, but it clearly hurt.

“It felt like I dropped three there, really,” he said. “Danny made birdie there, I made double, that was a three-shot swing.

“I was kind of out of it after that, and that was the turning point. But felt like I had some nice up-and-downs on the back nine. I fought pretty hard and thankfully managed to put an under-par number on the board.

“I think it leaves me around ninth, which if you told me that at the start of the week, I’d have taken it.”

Believing he will gain confidence from the experience, he said: “Definitely. I know I have a lot of improving to do. I know that I’m not the longest hitter out there, I’m not the straightest driver out there, my approach play isn’t the best out there, my putting is not the best, but when I stand on the first tee, I convince myself that I can go to toe to toe with anybody out there, and I think I can.”

Having won the St Andrews Links Trophy in 2018, he admitted he’d have loved a repeat victory.

“I would have loved to have been in contention coming down that stretch because that’s why I practice, why I play golf, to put myself in those situations,” he said.

“But I’m pretty happy with how I got the most out of the last few holes. Got up-and-down on 17 and 18 to come top ten, so that was a positive take.”

Lowry could not make the putts on the back nine and shot 68 to finish tied fourth with Richard Bland, three behind Willett.

“I’m a bit disappointed,” said Lowry, who will spend this week “on the couch”, before reappearing for next week’s Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. “But I’m really happy with how I played this week and how I handled myself after last week.”

There were still two Irish winners in the end as Michael Hoey, the 2011 champion, helped Maeve Danaher become the first woman to win the team competition thanks to a closing 60.

The 22 handicapper, a left-hander who putts right-handed and plays out of 2027 Ryder Cup venue Adare Manor, improved by nine shots on Hoey’s final round 69.

They tied with Shane Warne and New Zealander Ryan Fox on 36-under par but claimed the title as Hoey’s first round at St Andrews was better than Fox’s.

The sweetest part about the win for Danaher was that she beat her husband, Gerry McManus, who finished fifth in partnership with Lowry on 32-under. “Gerry and I had a little bet on the first day to see who could get the best score, so I’ve won that,” Maeve said. “And that’s really pleasing.

“But it is absolutely amazing to win this competition, in such an exciting finish, and I am especially happy for Michael. He is an absolute rock, he’s fantastic. I wish he could have won the individual event too, but hopefully, he’ll get an individual win again soon.”

Now playing on the Challenge Tour where he admitted it’s a struggle to meet weekly costs of €1,300, Hoey won €85,469 — €43,120 for leading home the winning Pro-Am team as well as €42,349 for finishing tied 24th in the tournament proper on eight-under.

Thrilled to make a clutch four-footer on the last to win, Hoey said: “I didn’t play unbelievable today, but kept it pretty solid because this can pay for my season. And it’s quite a big thing.” Joking, he added: “Obviously, money is not important, but it’s up there with oxygen.”