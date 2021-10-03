Peter O’Keeffe retains Munster Stroke Play title at Cork Golf Club

Peter O’Keeffe produced another great performance over the weekend to retain his Munster Stroke Play title at Cork Golf Club.

The Irish Close winner has been on a roll since the middle of August and put together four impressive rounds to win the title by three shots, jumping atop the Bridgestone Men’s Order of Merit in the process.

Including the Home Internationals, this was O’Keeffe’s fourth win in six weeks and the Douglas golfer was delighted to get the job done.

“Every win is different but I found this one quite difficult for some reason,” said O’Keeffe after the 72-hole championship. “It was a tricky afternoon with some hard holes coming in, but I love this golf course and it suits me down to the ground. I have a great feel for the greens here and I don’t mind leading from the front so I had a bit of a cushion.”

O’Keeffe really has taken a shine to the course in Little Island. Seven of his last eight rounds in the Munster Stroke Play have been in the red and his scoring to par is 26 under.

His final round on Sunday was his only over par round, but given the deteriorating weather and his lead, O’Keeffe played through the conditions and took his chances when they came.

In the end, he had a three-shot cushion over Robert Moran with Co Sligo’s TJ Ford two shots back in third place.

O’Keeffe was the wire-to-wire leader. An opening 66 (-6) gave him top spot and a second-round 71 meant he had a three-shot lead at the halfway stage. Another 66 followed on Sunday morning for O’Keeffe to maintain his lead.

O’Keeffe had a colourful card for the final round. His front nine comprised of pars, birdies, bogeys, an eagle and a double. He was still one under, and importantly four clear of the field.

Although he dropped a few shots on the back nine, O’Keeffe knew he was still on top of the leaderboard and with nobody closing the gap he managed his way home. Although it’s October, the 39-year-old is hoping for another win before the championship season closes. He will now set his sights on the European Club which hosts the Flogas Irish Amateur Open starting on Friday, October 15. He’ll have an opportunity to win a rare Open and Close double, the only Corkman to win the double being Jimmy Bruen in 1938.

O’Keeffe is looking forward to the challenge next week. “The European Club is a tough course but I’ve done well there in the past. I won the Open in Royal County Down in 2017 so I’m hoping it’s windy, the windier the better.”