Butch Harmon fears European unity if US stars fail to fire

Butch Harmon as had to swallow nine US defeats in the last 12 Ryder Cups, so he’s employing the reverse gaffe ploy this time around and tipped Europe to make it 10 from 13 in the hope of seeing the start of a new era of US dominance.

The Las Vegas-based coach loves the event, but he fears Europe’s special team chemistry and looking at Pádraig Harrington’s solid 12-man lineup, he believes Steve Stricker’s big stars must step up to the plate if they’re to avoid another embarrassing reverse.

“Your stars have always got to win points,” the 78-year old Sky Sports analyst said. “I mean, your big stars are the ones that have to deliver. If the stars don’t deliver, it doesn’t matter. I look at your team, I think Viktor Hovland is a huge asset to your team, and we all know about Jon Rahm. He is the number one player in the world.

“But Hovland is a phenomenal player.

“I mean, this kid is, he’s a bulldog, he does everything well, he’s going to be a great partner.

“When you look over on the American team, you’ve got guys like Jordan Spieth. Is he going to deliver like we think he will? Dustin Johnson. Is he going to find his game? Is Brooks Koepka going to be able to play? He says he feels good, but if the stars don’t play well, you are not going to win. You can’t rely on the kids to come in and save you.

“I’m American and I root for America. I want us to win, but I think if we don’t play our best, we’re not going to win.

“I think this is one of the strongest teams you guys have put together in a long time, a long time, and that bodes well coming over here.”

Harmon admires Europe’s ability to put together strong foursomes and foursomes partnerships together and reckons the secret to their success is the importance of the event to the European Tour.

“The most important difference between the two teams is that in Europe, the European Tour owns the Ryder Cup,” he said.

“In the US, the US Tour does not own the rights. The PGA of America owns it. So the PGA of America makes the tens of millions of dollars that you make every two years. The European Tour needs that money every two years to subsidise their tour.

“So, everybody that plays the European Tour is vested in the Ryder Cup because they have an interest in it because they need it. The Americans don’t like losing; they want to win, and they come, and they play as hard as they can, but when they do lose, I think it’s, ‘Okay, we lost, we’ll get ’em next time. In the European team, they come to win, and they’re gutted when they lose.

“We had an interview with Tommy Fleetwood in Paris, and he was asked, would you rather win a major championship or a Ryder Cup. And I was surprised he actually said I’d rather win a Ryder Cup. So that just shows you how much it means. It’s not that doesn’t mean something to us; I just don’t think it’s life or death.”

Harmon has no doubt the US has some serious firepower, and he sees no reason why Stricker shouldn’t pair the feuding Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau in fourballs.

“I’d match them up together and say, look guys get your head out of your asses,” Harmon said.

“This is the Ryder Cup. Forget all this bullshit, let’s go win a point.

“Now it didn’t work with Woods and Mickelson, but that was a different scenario.

“I don’t know this for a fact, but because I know this has been blown out of proportion and they kind of like that it got blown out of proportion.”

The problem for Stricker is the pressure his stars are under to deliver a win this time.

“You look at who these guys are on this team, they’re all tournament winners,” he said. “They are guys that are used to winning, so the American team’s got to get their head out their ass.

“They’ve lost nine of the last 12.

“People say, do they care? Well, yeah. Darn right they care. They don’t like getting beat. And they have to suck it up because they’ve gotten beat. You look at some of these matches, the last one in Paris wasn’t even close.

“They’re going to have to play with a chip on their shoulder, the way Seve used to play, the way Raymond Floyd used to play, the way the old-timers used to play. And I think if they don’t, I think they’re going to lose again.”

“I’m American, so I’m always rooting for America and I always pick America and we always get our butts kicked, so I’m going to pick Europe to win and hope I’m wrong.”

“I think there’s a lot of pressure on the US team because they’ve lost so much lately.

“I think we have a few question marks on guys that aren’t playing up as the form that we need to have them play. So I would give the edge to the European team.”

