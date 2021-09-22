Bucket list full as Shane Lowry takes place in Irish Ryder Cup lore

It’s funny how the minds of the greatest players work. For Shane Lowry, lifting the Claret Jug as champion golfer of the year at Royal Portrush in the 2019 Open Championship was the fulfilment of a lifelong dream — something he wanted to do.

Being on the European Ryder Cup team this week at Whistling Straits? That, Lowry said, is something he “had to do”. It wasn’t until getting that phonecall last week from captain Pádraig Harrington that Lowry felt he’d finally reached the pinnacle of the game. It was the final box he believed he needed to tick off to have officially arrived at his career destination.

“Look, you obviously want to win majors and you want to compete at the highest level, and golf, for the most part, is an individual sport,” said Lowry, “but as a European player, as an Irish player growing up, you’ve watched Ryder Cups, obviously Christy Junior, Philip Walton, Eamonn Darcy, Rory, G-Mac, Paddy, Paul, Darren, all the great Irish players that have played the game. For me, it was something that I really wanted to do, and I felt like I had to do — do you know what I mean? — if I want to be up there with those guys when you’re talking about really good or great Irish golfers.”

At age 34, Lowry is steeped in the Ryder Cup lore that has graced an era of European team dominance. His memories go back to the events of the late 1990s, with his most vivid recollection of Paul McGinley holing the decisive putt to clinch the 2002 Cup at The Belfry. He was hugely into his golf and amateur career at age 19 when the Ryder Cup came to The K Club in 2006, less than an hour’s drive from his native Clara. He somehow secured tickets to

attend a day of the matches that featured Harrington, McGinley, and Darren Clarke in a rollicking nine-point European triumph.

“The K Club was an incredible experience and, if you had asked me walking into the course that day if I’d ever be competing in one, I’d have laughed,” Lowry said last week.

Lowry was 22 and still an amateur when he won the 2009 Irish Open at County Louth in his European Tour debut — only the third amateur to do so. It was the kind of career launch that portended huge things such as Ryder Cups in his professional future. But it’s taken 12 years to finally get here.

“I think it shows how hard it is to make a Ryder Cup team,” he said on Wednesday. “I’ve had a pretty decent career so far, and it’s all led us to this now.”

Lowry felt he missed his chance to make the 2016 team that came to Hazeltine, and he was determined not to do that this time around. He focused his attention since 2018 on securing his place at Whistling Straits and doubled down on his efforts after the one-year delay in the pandemic-interrupted 2020.

“That’s all that’s mattered to me all year,” admitted Lowry after a long but prosperous summer, often downplaying his inner desires to make the European team in an effort to stay in the moment.

“It’s something that I felt like I let slip in 2016, and I should have made that team. I didn’t play great towards the end of that campaign. When I got my chance this year, I felt like I really wanted to take it. Obviously, I needed a pick at the end of the day, and I’m very grateful that Paddy has put his trust in me. But yeah, it’s just something as an Irish player growing up, playing a Ryder Cup is just right up there with everything. Obviously now that I’m here, there’s only one goal for the rest of the week, and that’s to win. That would obviously be the icing on the cake.”

The competition doesn’t start until Friday, but Lowry has already been blown away by the experience. On the advice of vice-captain Graeme McDowell, he is making sure to soak in every moment from the team room to the golf course. That was hammered home at the start when he was one of the three rookies welcomed to the small fraternity of the 164 to ever play Ryder Cup against the Americans.

“Yeah, it’s everything I expected and way more,” he said. “Just sitting around and being a part of a group like this, it’s hard to explain how special it is. I had a good chat with G-Mac the other day, and he said at certain points you kind of want to stand back this week and really look at what you’re doing and soak it all in, and I’m trying to do that as best I can. It’s just so special to be here. It really is. Anybody that’s known me, anybody that’s been my friends and family back home, my team, anybody that’s been involved with me over the last 10 years knows how much I really wanted to be here, and I’m here now, and it’s just — yeah, it’s everything I expected and more.”

Relying on a captain’s pick from close friend Harrington doesn’t heap extra pressure. If anything, it only inspires Lowry more to perform well this week.

“You can’t feel any more pressure than there’s probably going to be out there on Friday, Saturday, Sunday,” he said. “You’re playing for your team, you’re playing for your continent, we’re playing for the European Tour. We’re playing for a whole lot of things. Obviously, I’m a captain’s pick, but look, I was very close to making the team. I was first man out; felt like I deserved a pick. Yeah, I feel like I deserve to be here, so if I didn’t feel like I deserved to be here it would probably be a bit different, but I really feel like I deserve to be here.”

Taking his rightful place in the Irish lineage at the Ryder Cup suits Lowry.

“We’ve been very fortunate in Ireland since 2007 when it comes to major golf how successful we’ve been,” he said. “You look at what Paddy did and then obviously G-Mac after him and then Rory, Darren, and myself. We’ve kind of battled above our weight, punched above our weight. It’s been great. I think Paddy kind of paved the way for the rest of us to kind of maybe believe more in ourselves and believe that we can do it. It’s obviously been great.

“I’ve gotten to know him over the last five or six years, and we’ve formed a great friendship, and it’s just great to be here as a part of his team because he is one of my good friends, and that’ll be an extra kind of added incentive for myself to win for him on Sunday as well.”