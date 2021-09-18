Glory for Nenagh in AIG Men’s Pierce Purcell thriller 

Nenagh clinched the AIG Men’s Pierce Purcell after a thrilling day of inter-club competition at Limerick Golf Club.

The Tipperary side were pitted against an Elm Park side who were bidding to follow in the footsteps of their Women’s Senior Cup and the Men’s Barton Shield winning teams.

In a thrilling finale, Bernard Hackett and Pat Hogan clinched the winning point to secure the title for the Munster club.

“I can’t really put into words now to be honest, it’s been a hard slog the last couple of days. Every match was tight so it’s just great to get it over the line. It’s mentally draining,” said Hackett.

“From the word go we knew it was going to be nip and tuck, nobody was getting anything simple. If you made mistakes you were going to be punished so we tried to limit our mistakes and it just worked out for us in the end.”

Hogan has been a long-standing member of the Nenagh Pierce Purcell team and vows to retire on a high now following the successful win this year.

“It’s been a pleasure to play with this man,” continued Hackett. “For the last 10 years we’ve played together on-and-off and we’ve never been beaten. A man of 75 years of age, to still be going, it says a lot about his character.”

Meanwhile The K Club took the honours in the AIG Women’s Intermediate Cup final with Beryl Bowden’s victory over Mary Mahon (Athy) proving decisive.

“I’m absolutely like a jelly, my legs nearly gave way as the girls came up to me there,” said Bowden. “It’s so amazing to have gotten this far.” Bowden had been the hero in the quarter final when, having been 5 down thru 12, she won her match on the 19th and again today she embraced playing that role.

“It’s just been wonderful, the whole thing was wonderful, we just kept winning throughout the season. It felt like we were beating Covid, because what’s Covid when you can get out and play golf? It makes you so happy to be out in the fresh air.” “That last putt, I’d missed one on the previous hole and I was very nervous but told myself to just put it in, it’s all you need!” Meanwhile, Newlands and Galway Bay will face off Sunday in the women’s AIG Junior Cup final while Corrstown, Rathfarnham, Ballinasloe and Killarney progressed in the AIG Men’s Junior Cup. Play will resume on Sunday from 8am with the AIG Men’s Junior Cup semi-finals followed by the AIG Women’s Junior Cup final.

RESULTS:

AIG Men’s Pierce Purcell final: Elm Park (1½) Nenagh (3½) (Elm Park names first) Moore & Gilmor lost to Hackett & McGrath 4&3, O’Reilly & O’Gorman lost to O’Gara & O’Donoghue 3&2; MacMahon & Barrett beat Moloney & Hickey 3&2, Sheedy & Roche lost to Hackett & Hogan 4&3, Dunne & Redford halved with Slattery & O’Brien (called in).

AIG Women’s Intermediate Cup final: The K Club (3½) Athy (1½) (K Club names first) P Desmond lost to A Kelly 7&6, S A O’Connor beat H Hegarty 2&1, C Barry halved with S Smyth (called-in), N O’Grady beat J McDonald-Hyland 6&5, B Bowden beat M Mahon 3&2.

AIG Women’s Junior Cup semi-finals: Ardee (1½) Newlands (3½) (Ardee names first) K Forrester lost to M O’Connell 2&1, L Halpenny beat A Hughes (2 holes), A Caffrey lost to F Ryan 2&1, S McQuaid lost to L Murphy 4&3, S Byrne halved with P Curtis (called-in);

Galway Bay (3) Tullamore (2) (Galway Bay names first) E Morrow lost to A Spain 1 hole, F O’Driscoll beat E O’Donohue 1 hole, K Coleman beat Richelle O’Neill 3&2, H O’Flaherty lost to E O’Connell 1 hole, M Cosgrave beat C Hinch 1 hole.

AIG Men’s Junior Cup quarter-finals: Cushendall (2) Corrstown (3) (Cushendall names first) C McLaughlin lost to D Mahony 3&2, R McCambridge beat G Costigan 5&4, A Burns lost to A Barker 5&4, A McGregor beat P Keogh 3&2, A McQuillan lost to J Davis 6&5; Holywood (1) Rathfarnham (4) (Holywood names first) T Gedge lost to J Byrne 2&1, S Templeton halved with R Feighery (called-in), J Nevin beat J Staunton 2&1, R McClelland lost to D Ennis 2 holes, S Murray lost to A Buckley 1 hole; Ballinasloe (4) Clonmel (1) (Ballinasloe names first) T Cafferky beat L Phelan 3&2, C Mooney beat S Hawkins 2&1, A Grenham beat E Pyke 3&2, F Finneran halved with K O’Reilly (called-in), J Corbett halved with B Hewitt (called-in); Naas (2) Killarney (3) (Naas names first) E McCormack lost to J Kerrisk 1 hole, C Culhane beat Paud O’Donoghue 4&3, A Rohan beat D O’Donoghue 2&1, J O’Rourke lost to A MacSweeney 3&1, S Gammell lost to M Tuite 20th

.