Birdie-birdie finish keeps Niall Kearney in top ten at Dutch Open

Niall Kearney lies tied eighth after the third day of action at the Dutch Open

Kearney, who began the day two shots off the lead, had four bogeys but crucially remain composed and a birdie-birdie finish keeps him in the top 10 on 11 under

But the day belonged to Kristoffer Broberg who takes a commanding eight shot lead into the final round after firing an 11 under par 61 to set a new course record at Bernardus Golf.

Overnight leader Broberg flew out of the blocks on day three, firing an eagle and four birdies in his opening six holes to stretch his advantage from one to five shots early on.

The 35-year-old had to show his battling qualities during a sticky patch in the middle of his round but soon rediscovered his form, notching further gains at the 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th to raise hopes of the second 59 on the European Tour. The Swede was unable to get the eagle he required at the last and had to settle for a sensational 61 which took him to 23 under par.

Broberg announced himself to the golfing world in August 2012 as he won three events in four weeks on the European Challenge Tour, and just over three years later he was a European Tour winner at the 2015 BMW Masters.

The ride since then has been anything but smooth, with hip and knee injuries contributing to him playing just 11 events between 2018 and 2020. Marcus Helligkilde was Broberg's nearest challenger on 15 under after making seven birdies and three bogeys in his 68, one shot ahead of Matthias Schmid, Alejandro Cañizares and Richard Mansell.

Graeme McDowell is next best of the Irish, tied 15th on nine under; Cormac Sharvin shot a 72 and is tied 65th while Mallow's James Sugrue's 76 leaves him in a tie for 74th.