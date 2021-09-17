Ireland win Men’s Home Internationals after halving match with England

The morning foursomes matches did not go to plan as Ireland took just two half points with England entering the afternoon session 4-1 up.
Team Ireland captained by John Carroll win the R&A Mens Home Internationals at Hankley Common Golf Club, Tilford, in Surrey, England. Picture David Lloyd / Golffile.ie 

Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 20:31

Ireland have won the Men’s Home International Matches at Hankley Common, halving their match with England on the final day.

Entering the day high in confidence having overcome both Scotland and Wales, Ireland faced a tough English side, who were seeking to secure three Home International titles in a row.

Rob Moran lead the team into the singles matches in what was to be a stellar match with John Gough. Ten birdies by Moran was matched by a bogey-less round that included 7 birdies from Gough, leading to the match being halved overall. Moran, who played all six sessions this week, added five points to Ireland’s tally.

Matt McClean secured a significant win over Zachary Chegwidden while Caolan Rafferty overcame 2021 Amateur Champion Laird Shepherd by a margin of 8&7.

Four more points were added by Hugh Foley, TJ Ford, Liam Nolan and Jack McDonnell to guarantee the all-important 7.5 and for Ireland to capture the Raymond Trophy for the 19th time and the first since 2017.

