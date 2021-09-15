Rising star John Murphy believes much more in the tank

Kinsale's John Murphy believes there's still room for plenty of improvement in his game despite the first year pro's encouraging performances in recent weeks.

Murphy tees it up in the Hopps Open de Provence at Golf International de Pont Royal this week, having won on his first start in the pro ranks at the Clutch Pro Tour’s Northern Ireland Open in June.

The 23-year-old continued his impressive form with a tie for 12th at last week’s Big Green Egg German Challenge, which included a round of 65 on the final day, but believes he still has another level to reach.

“I still feel like I have a lot to improve on,” he said. “That makes me excited because I am competing with the best out here but still feel like I have a lot left in the tank. The gaps are so small when you get to the top and it’s just a matter of trying to find that extra one per cent every day to improve.

“I didn’t start very well in Germany. I shot four over and was about 130th after the first day but thankfully made my way inside the cut line and finished the tournament in 12th place so there is certainly a lot to build on from that. When I can come 12th and still feel as if I have left a bit out there, it is very encouraging for me.

“My amateur career definitely prepared me for life on the Challenge Tour,” he said. “The exposure I got in America for playing at the highest level and in some of the best amateur tournaments in the world was amazing.

“I still believe I can make it into the top 20. You saw last week with Angel Hidalgo winning, he moved himself from having no status out here to being in the running for a European Tour card. It shows what one week can do and I just have to try and finish as high up as I can and see where that leaves me at the end of the week.”