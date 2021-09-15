Rising star John Murphy believes much more in the tank

Murphy tees it up in the Hopps Open de Provence at Golf International de Pont Royal this week
Rising star John Murphy believes much more in the tank

John Murphy of Team Great Britain and Ireland at the Walker Cup in Juno Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 16:48
Cian Locke

Kinsale's John Murphy believes there's still room for plenty of improvement in his game despite the first year pro's encouraging performances in recent weeks. 

Murphy tees it up in the Hopps Open de Provence at Golf International de Pont Royal this week, having won on his first start in the pro ranks at the Clutch Pro Tour’s Northern Ireland Open in June.

The 23-year-old continued his impressive form with a tie for 12th at last week’s Big Green Egg German Challenge, which included a round of 65 on the final day, but believes he still has another level to reach.

“I still feel like I have a lot to improve on,” he said. “That makes me excited because I am competing with the best out here but still feel like I have a lot left in the tank. The gaps are so small when you get to the top and it’s just a matter of trying to find that extra one per cent every day to improve.

“I didn’t start very well in Germany. I shot four over and was about 130th after the first day but thankfully made my way inside the cut line and finished the tournament in 12th place so there is certainly a lot to build on from that. When I can come 12th and still feel as if I have left a bit out there, it is very encouraging for me.

“My amateur career definitely prepared me for life on the Challenge Tour,” he said. “The exposure I got in America for playing at the highest level and in some of the best amateur tournaments in the world was amazing.

“I still believe I can make it into the top 20. You saw last week with Angel Hidalgo winning, he moved himself from having no status out here to being in the running for a European Tour card. It shows what one week can do and I just have to try and finish as high up as I can and see where that leaves me at the end of the week.”  

More in this section

Patrick Cantlay named PGA Tour player of the year Patrick Cantlay named PGA Tour player of the year
Bryson DeChambeau 'wrecks' hands practising long driving ahead of Ryder Cup Bryson DeChambeau 'wrecks' hands practising long driving ahead of Ryder Cup
The Open 2021 - Practice Day Three - The Royal St George's Golf Club No bias with Shane Lowry Ryder Cup selection, says Padraig Harrington
Henrik Stenson File Photo

Padraig Harrington names 'Ice Man' Henrik Stenson as fifth Ryder Cup vice-captain

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up