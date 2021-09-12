Headaches for Harrington: Shane Lowry among the big names to miss out on Ryder Cup team

Bernd Wiesberger’s tie for 20th saw him secure a debut at Whistling Straits at the end of the month, knocking Shane Lowry out of the side
Shane Lowry: Relying on a wildcard pick to make the Ryder Cup team. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 17:22
Phil Casey

European captain Padraig Harrington faced a tough decision over his Ryder Cup wild cards after the nine automatic qualifiers were confirmed at the BMW PGA Championship.

Lowry could have replaced Lee Westwood with a top-eight finish and began the day in a tie for seventh, but slipped down the leaderboard with a final round of 71.

Westwood therefore qualified for a record-equalling 11th appearance in the biennial contest despite a closing 77, the 48-year-old joining Wiesberger, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland in the team.

With three wild cards at his disposal, Harrington had to choose between Lowry, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Justin Rose, who eagled the 18th in a closing 65.

Billy Horschel won the event, holding off the challenge of Jamie Donaldson, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Laurie Canter - the American's 19-under one better than the trio.

#shane lowry#ryder cup
