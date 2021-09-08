Royal Portrush confirmed as host for 2025 Open Championship

The Open Championship will return to Royal Portrush in 2025, the R&A have announced.

The Dunluce Links hosted the event in 2019, welcoming it back for the first time since 1951 two years ago when Shane Lowry reigned supreme.

The long-awaited return to the North attracted almost 240,000 spectators over the four days, the biggest crowd for the event at a venue other than St Andrews.

We are delighted to announce that The Open will return to @RoyalPortrush for The 153rd Open Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AL0kuj50gm — The Open (@TheOpen) September 8, 2021

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “We could not be more thrilled to be bringing the Open back to Royal Portrush in 2025.

“There will be huge excitement among golf fans around the world to see the best men’s players facing the challenge of this magnificent links once again.”

First Minister for Northern Ireland Paul Givan MLA said: “Following the outstanding success of The Open at Royal Portrush in 2019 I am thrilled to welcome the return of the Championship in 2025. It has been a key aim of the Executive to bring The Open back to Northern Ireland quickly," he said added the event will help the economic recovery post the Covid-19 pandemic.

Royal Portrush joins a formidable line-up of venues for The Open in the coming years with The 150th Open being played at St Andrews in 2022 and then Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon hosting the Championship in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Ahead of the move being confirmed, Graeme McDowell said should the course get the nod, it would be an achievement for all of Ireland, not just Portrush.

"It was one of the proudest weeks for me growing up in this town. If we can get it back again I'll be very excited," he said. "Hopefully I will be there in a playing capacity and, like I said, I'm very proud for the town, for Northern Ireland and the whole island of Ireland.

"It's about the island and everything golf is in Ireland. People are so proud of what the players have achieved and we are proud of what Irish golf is all about, so it is special to get another Open."