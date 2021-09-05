Hugh Foley dedicates emotional West of Ireland win to late father 

Royal Dublin’s Hugh Foley broke down in tears and dedicated the victory to his late father as he added the West of Ireland Championship to his win in last year’s Irish Close with an impressive five-shot triumph at a rain-soaked Rosses Point.

The rangy 24-year-old was one stroke behind Castleknock’s Paul Coughlan at halfway before he spectacularly separated himself from the field in the third round, firing seven birdies in a five-under 66 for the five-shot lead over the halfway leader on 11-under par.

County Sligo’s TJ Ford briefly closed the gap to three shots when Foley bogeyed the first in the afternoon and the local man opened with three successive birdies.

But as Ford’s challenge ended with triple bogey at the short ninth, Foley kept thoughts of winning to the back of his mind and closed with a two-over 73 to win by five shots on nine-under from Galway’s Liam Nolan, who shot an incredible, bogey-free 66 to tie for second with Coughlan, who shot 73.

“I’m speechless,” said Foley who won the Close at Rosapenna last year but lost his father, the cardiologist Prof. David Foley, in January. “Just like the Close, I didn’t let myself think about it but kept dragging myself back to the present, stayed in the hole every hole, and didn’t really enjoy it until the ball was on the green at the last.

“I was crying on 18 there. As soon as I was in contention, I had to stop myself thinking about (my Dad) and getting emotional on the course but I did well to drag myself back in and then let it all out afterwards.

“I am dedicating it to him. With some of the bounces I got and some of the putts I holed, if he’s watching, he’s smiling.”

Foley’s impressive third round was key to his victory as he birdied the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth to race ahead, saved pars at the eighth and ninth, and then birdied the 15th from 40 feet to go seven shots ahead before those late bogeys.

He had to make a 30 footer for bogey at the first after slashing out of rough into a fairway bunker on the other side of the fairway but steadied the ship with birdies at the third and fifth before the heavens opened.

After bogeys at the seventh and eighth, he made a 30-footer for par at the ninth to turn four shots clear, then all but closed out the title when he birdied the 12th and hit an eight iron to a few inches at the 13th.

Ford finished seventh, eight behind in the end after a 74 but finished third behind Alex Maguire and Peter O’Keeffe in the Bridgestone Order of Merit to secure automatic selection on the Irish team for the Home Internationals.