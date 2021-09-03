County Sligo’s TJ Ford is gunning for what would be “a dream” win in the West of Ireland as he bids to secure his first Irish cap at Rosses Point this weekend.

The 98th edition of the event will be a 72-hole strokeplay affair for the second time running after a wait of more than two years since Dundalk’s Caolan Rafferty came through in 2019.

Covid-19 put paid to the 2020 edition but while lack of space on the calendar has forced Golf Ireland to reduce the field to just 66 and play 72 holes over the next two days, it’s a high quality line up with the top 39 and ties after the first 36 holes today going through to tomorrow’s final 36 holes.

It’s a crucial weekend for players hoping to make the 11-man side for the Home Internationals at Hankley Common Golf Club from September 15-17.

With No 1 player Mark Power unavailable for that trip, the top three players in the World Amateur Golf Rankings who gain automatic selection will be Dundalk’s Caolan Rafferty, Douglas’ Peter O’Keeffe and Castle’s Robert Moran with another three places going to the top three in the Bridgestone Order of Merit tomorrow night.

Order of Merit leader Alex Maguire from Laytown and Bettystown, the Connacht Strokeplay and North of Ireland champion, has returned to college in the US but he cannot be bumped out of the top three and is guaranteed a first cap.

Second ranked O’Keeffe, the AIG Irish Close champion, is also in the team via WAGR which leaves a host of players looking to overtake third placed Ford for the final automatic spot before the selectors choose their five picks.

Winner of the South of Ireland and runner-up in the Mullingar Scratch Trophy, Ford should make the side with ease but he’d love to do it in style by winning his home championship.

“I am feeling good,” he said. “There is a small field of just 66 and obviously is a very good field, but in theory, there will never be a better chance to win the West.

“I need to be in the top three in the Order of Merit to get a cap automatically but there are guys who can pass me, so I have to play well.

“Hopefully I have done enough but playing at home club to win the West of Ireland would be a dream come true. Hopefully I can play well for another week and we will see what happens.” Nineteen players came through yesterday’s qualifier for the championship proper on level par or better.

Oughterard’s Ronan Hynes made it after a 71 but then suffered a fall and was forced to withdraw, opening up an extra spot that allowed four of seven players on 72 to come through a five-hole playoff to qualify.

West of Ireland Championship Qualifier, Co Sligo (Par 71) Qualifiers: 68 C Hickey (Dooks), S Dowling (The Island), A Hickey (Galway Bay); 69 S McLoughlin (Co. Sligo), A Mulholland (Castlerock), M Shiel (Galway Bay), I Lynch (Rosslare); 70 E McCormack (Galway Bay), P Carey (Nenagh), P Spratt (West Waterford), R O’Connor (Co. Sligo), T Dowdall (Woodbrook); 71 E O’Donnell (Tralee), L Mulligan (Edmondstown), R Hynes (Oughterard), C Hall (Adare Manor); 72 (after 7 man playoff for 4 spots) M O’Sullivan (Ballyneety), D Brady (Co Sligo), D McCormack (Corrstown), A Brady (Co. Sligo). Non qualifiers: C Connell (Newlands), M Deasy (Douglas), C Kelly (Athlone).