USA dominate singles to retain Curtis Cup

Team USA won six of the eight singles matches at Conwy Golf Club in Wales
Team USA winners of the Curtis Cup, via @CurtisCup

Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 22:26

The United States retained the Curtis Cup with a five-point victory over Great Britain and Ireland.

Team USA won six of the eight singles matches at Conwy Golf Club in Wales en route to a 12.5-7.5 success.

Caley McGinty was the only player on the home side to register a singles win in a one-sided contest.

Great Britain and Ireland led 4.5-1.5 after the opening day of the women's amateur matchplay event but the US fought back on Friday to level at 6-6 heading into Saturday's singles.

"It feels amazing to have come here and to come away winners," said US captain Sarah Ingram. "We've had a spectacular week, beautiful weather.

"The people are amazing here, so welcoming and helpful and cheering us on as well as their own players. We're thrilled to have come away the winners."

