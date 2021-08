Great Britain and Ireland felt the full force of a United States fightback on the second day of the 41st Curtis Cup at Conwy.

The home side dominated the first day in north Wales to lead by 4.5 points to 1.5.

But the Americans rallied to win Friday’s fourballs and foursomes by the same margin and level the match at 6-6.

GB&I were immediately on the backfoot in the morning foursomes as Louise Duncan and Hannah Darling and the pair of Charlotte Heath and Annabell Fuller suffered respective 3&2 defeats to Rachel Heck and Rose Zhang and Rachel Kuehn and Emilia Migliaccio.

The other game saw English pair Caley McGinty and Emily Toy win the last hole to halve with Jensen Castle and Brooke Matthews.

Darling and Fuller played some excellent golf to beat Heck and Gina Kim 4&3 in the afternoon foursomes.

But the visitors levelled ahead of today’s eight singles matches.

Castle and Kuehn beat Duncan and Lauren Walsh 3&2 and Zhang and Allisen Corpus - who had four birdies in five holes - overcame McGinty and Toy by the same margin.

The last time the Curtis Cup was tied heading into the final day was at Royal Porthcawl in 1964.

Meanwhile Rory McIlroy fired a 70 at the BMW Open at Owings Mills in Maryland to leave him tied for seventh place at 10 under, with Bryson DeChambeu 16 under after a spectacular 60.

Elsewhere Dean Burmester will take a narrow lead into the weekend at the European Masters, 11 under after a bogey free 65. That leaves him a single stroke clear of Andy Sullivan and Thomas Detry.