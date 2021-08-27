Stunning 64 sees Rory McIlroy take share of lead at FedEx Cup play-off event

McIlroy currently sits 28th in the FedEx Cup with only the top 30 after the weekend going on to Atlanta next week.
Rory McIlroy has a share of the lead. Picture: Gareth Fuller

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 01:43

Rory McIlroy signed for a 64 to take a share of the lead at the BMW Championship as he aims for a spot in the Tour Championship.

The Hollywood man carded four birdies on the front nine in Baltimore and an eagle on the 16th helped him to eight under.

The 32-year-old shares top spot with US Open winner Jon Rahm and American Sam Burns.

A shot off the leading trio is Sergio Garcia who had a clean round of 65, while 18 players went round in 67 or less on Thursday.

England’s Paul Casey could have been among them but bogeyed the 18th, and Shane Lowry carded a one-under 71 for a share of 47th alongside Lee Westwood.

