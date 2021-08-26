Fore on the highway - Rory McIlroy chucked his 3-wood towards the road after botched tee shot

A frustrated, 'jaded' Rory McIlroy admits he hurled his 3-wood into the trees and almost onto the New Jersey Turnpike highway after a poor tee-shot in last Monday's final round of The Northern Trust.

Speaking ahead of this week's BMW Championship at Caves Valley, Owings Mills, Maryland, McIlroy said he had been practising with a new 3-wood after a moment of fury banished the last one earlier in the week.

McIlroy had hit a bogey-six on the eighth at Liberty National in New Jersey and the botched shot off the ninth tee prompted him to say his goodbyes to the offending club.

“Yeah, so I needed to try to get into a new 3-wood and into a new driver. I threw my 3-wood onto the New Jersey Turnpike off the 9th hole.

“So I was without a 3-wood coming here.

“I might not have reached the road but I threw it into the trees off the ninth tee at Liberty National, so if someone wants to go get a 3-wood, there’s one in there somewhere."

McIlroy added: "The driver I just felt was spinning a little too much last week, so I just needed to get into something that wasn’t spinning as much, and that was really it.

“I feel like I landed on a good driver and got a pretty good 3-wood, too. That was the purpose of yesterday’s range session."

McIlroy admits he's feeling the pace after a long season, having finished tied for 43th at The Northern Trust before flying to Maryland.

“I think I feel like a lot of guys feel right now, a little jaded, a little tired. End of the season, there’s been a lot of golf. Yeah, so a lot of travel. I’m just sort of getting through it, to be honest.

“I’m going day-by-day and just trying to get through it as best I can and try to make it to next week.”

Of the Caves Valley course, he said: “It’s a big ballpark. You can certainly let it rip out here, hit a lot of drivers. I think there’s been a lot of rain in the Baltimore area, so it’s pretty soft, so the ball is not really going anywhere when it hits, which is good. It makes the course play nice and long, which I like.

“It’s a good track, good test. I have a few friends that are members here, and they’ve told me all about it and rave about the place. I can see what they’re talking about.”