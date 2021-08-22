Leona Maguire expected to receive Solheim Cup wildcard after 13th-place finish at the Open

Leona Maguire is widely expected to be named on Monday as one of Catriona Matthew’s six Solheim Cup wildcards for next month’s clash with the Americans in Ohio.

The 26-year-old Co Cavan star has been the model of consistency all year, and she proved it again on Sunday when she recovered from two opening bogeys and produced three late birdies to clinch her ninth top-15 finish of a remarkable season in the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

She was just four shots off the lead heading into the final round, but despite seeing her hopes of a title charge dashed by those early mistakes, she produced the kind of battling performance Europe will need next month and played the back nine in three-under to shoot 71 and finish tied 13th, six shots behind Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist on six-under.

“It was a solid week,” Maguire said. “It was nice to get that bogey-free 5-under on Friday, but I would have liked to make a bigger run at the weekend. I was a little off here and there, and you don’t have to be much off on this golf course for it to really bite you. I stayed patient and hung on, but it just wasn’t good enough to make a move.

“I had to get off to a fast start I felt today, but I bogeyed my first two holes, and it was a case of trying to hang in and claw back. But I’m happy how patient I stayed, and I didn’t let the golf course beat me up, which is so easy to do out here.

“I take the experience from this week. I felt like we plodded our way around quite well this week, but I probably didn’t take advantage of the par fives as I needed to this week.

“A few bounces here and there and it could have been a completely different week. But I didn’t putt as well as I could have. I should have been a lot better yesterday, and ultimately those few putts made a difference this week.”

Castlewarden amateur Lauren Walsh (20) heads for this week’s Curtis Cup with a spring in her step after closing with a 70 to tie for 42nd on one-over.

“It’s been one of the best weeks in my golfing career so far,” the Kildare star said after finishing eight shots behind leading amateur Louise Duncan, who took the Smyth Salver when she tied for 10th on seven-under after a 72.

“I’ve loved every minute of playing in a major, and I’m definitely happy with where my game is at going to the Curtis Cup.

“Carnoustie is a great test of all aspects of the game, so to know that my game can contend with the best in the world is a huge boost of confidence for me moving forward.”

As for Nordqvist (34), she was tied for the lead with Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen overnight and was still tied with her playing the 18th.

But as the Dane bunkered her approach, socketed her third and took six to finish fifth after a 71, Nordqvist two-putted for a 69 to win her third major by a shot on 12-under from Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagstrom, and Lizette Salas.

“I’ve been waiting for this win for a while,” said Nordqvist, who won €744,000 for her third major victory and her first win since she won the 2017 Amundi Evian Championship. “There have been a lot of downs and hard times, so this makes it feel even sweeter. I could only dream of winning the AIG Women’s Open.”