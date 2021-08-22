Golf: Elm Park and Roganstown win AIG Senior Cups

Golf: Elm Park and Roganstown win AIG Senior Cups

Roganstown and Elm Park team winners of the final of the AIG Senior Cup finals, Castle Golf Club, Dublin. Picture: Golffile | Fran Caffrey)

Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 14:59

Elm Park (Women) and Roganstown (Men) are the 2021 AIG Senior Cup champions, after winning their All-Ireland Finals on Sunday afternoon at Castle GC.

Both Finals returned to the course early on Sunday morning, after rain and the threat of lightning on Saturday afternoon sent both ties into a second day.

Elm Park defeated reigning champions Lahinch 3-2 in the Women’s decider to take the trophy the short distance to the Donnybrook club.

The Clare club won the top two matches courtesy of Aideen Walsh and Niamh O’Dwyer, but the bottom three went to the Dublin side. Emma Fleming won the decisive point in the final match on the course, defeating Olivia Lucas 3&2.

Leah Temple Lang played in the top match for Elm Park, and was delighted to defeat Lahinch after coming up short three years ago.

“We played Lahinch in Knock (in 2018), and lost in the Final. We’ve one apiece now. It’s a great team with a great bond. It’s really nice to win with these girls.

“The weather delay probably helped us. Saturday was our Lady Captain’s Day, so all of the members came out today today support us. It worked well in our favour.

Roganstown defeated Tramore 3.5-1.5 in a tight encounter in the Men’s Final that saw two matches go to extra holes.

Former AIG Irish Men’s Close champion Hugh Foley had a 5&3 win over Chris Butler to win the opening point, but the remaining four matches all reached the 16th green.

With two matches going to extra holes, and Roganstown only needing a point to win, Patrick Keeling was the first player over the line, defeating Paul Flynn on the 20th hole.

“I was 3-down after three holes going into today. I just believed I could do it. I felt really confident going into today”, Keeling said moments after the winning putt.

“I made four birdies in five holes to go 1-up down the last, but missed a short one. It felt unbelievable to hear the roars on 20 when I holed the putt.

“Geoff Loughrey has been unbelievable. He coaches every one of us, and I’ve no doubt he’s the reason we are progressing so well. We owe everything to him.”

AIG Women’s Senior Cup - Final

Elm Park 3-2 Lahinch

Leah Temple Lang lost to Aideen Walsh 3&2

Louise Mernagh lost to Niamh O’Dwyer 5&3

Rachel McDonnell beat Sarah Cunningham 3&2

Emma Fleming beat Olivia Lucas 3&2

Kate Fleming beat Val Shannon 8&6

AIG Men’s Senior Cup - Final

Roganstown 3.5-1.5 Tramore

Sean Keeling lost to Alan Thomas 2&1

Hugh Foley beat Chris Butler 5&3

Patrick Keeling beat Paul Flynn 20th hole

Padraig O Dochartaigh halved with Niall Kennedy

Charlie Kelly beat David Kiely 3&2

