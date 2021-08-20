Women’s Open: Leona Maguire in striking distance at Carnoustie

Leona Maguire found her putting touch and fired a bogey-free 67 to soar to within two shots of the lead at halfway in the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

As Castlewarden’s Lauren Walsh finished birdie-birdie for a 69 to move into contention for the amateur medal on one-under-par, world No 48 Maguire moved up 36 places into a tie for fifth on five-under-par and within striking distance of making her maiden LPGA win a major victory.

While she looks certain to be named in the European Solheim Cup team on Monday, she wants to do it in style.

After opening with a 72 to share 41st, she birdied the fourth, fifth and seventh, then picked up two more shots at the par-five 12th and 14th before getting up and down for par from sand at the 17th to lie just two shots behind American Mina Harigae, who shot 67, and 2018 winner Georgia Hall of England, who carded a 69.

“I felt like I played really solid,” said the Co Cavan star. “I didn’t feel like I did a whole lot wrong yesterday, but I just didn’t hole any putts.

“I spent a lot of time last night working on my putting and my stroke and got off to a really nice start today. It was nice to get a few birdies early and turn in under par and take advantage of the two par-fives coming in.”

Harigae and Hall lead by a shot on seven-under-par from American Lizette Salas (69) and Korea’s Sei Young Kim (71) as world No 1 Nelly Korda shot 73 in the afternoon to fall back to tied 11th with Madelene Sagstrom, who also shot 73, on four-under.

Maguire shares fifth with Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn (67), Americans Yealimi Noh (69) and Lexi Thompson (70), Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen (69) and US Open winner Yuka Saso (71) from the Philippines.

The Slieve Russell star is playing her 10th event in 14 weeks, but she feels she has plenty in the tank as he looks to follow in the footsteps of Pádraig Harrington, who won his first Major at Carnoustie in 2007 when he captured The Open.

“I feel good,” she said. “We had planned for this. We knew this was always going to be a busy stretch coming off. So working with my team, with my strength and conditioning coaches and physiologists and all that, we knew Tokyo was going to be training with the heat and then quick turnaround with the travel.

“Took it fairly easy last week and kept the practise to a minimum and felt re-energised and good to go this week again.”

As for her Solheim Cup campaign, she will likely be one of Catriona Matthews’ six wildcards on Monday, but she wants to make sure with a big performance over the weekend. “I think I’ve had the same approach to Solheim Cup all year,” she said. “I feel like my golf results will take care of things like that. This is a big week. I want to do as well as I possibly can, and the better I do, the better it is for Solheim Cup. It’s the last major of the year, so I’d like to finish on a high note.”

Poor weather is forecast for the weekend, but while she’s not looking to make life even more difficult, she’d welcome tougher conditions.

“Like I said, the golf course is tough as it is, but I suppose at the British Open, you expect a little wind and rain maybe,” she said. “So yeah, I think it will be no harm.”

Amateur Walsh, who makes her Curtis Cup debut at Conwy in Wales next week, followed an opening 74 with a 69 featuring five birdies with four of them coming in the last eight holes, including the 17th and 18th.

She was tied 31st on one-under and just two strokes behind leading amateur Louise Duncan of Scotland, who followed her opening 68 with a 73 to share 16th on three-under as England’s Annabel Fuller shot 73 to share 45th on level.

“I’m delighted to finish with two birdies,” said the 20-year old from Kildare after she made a 15 footer at the 17th and a nine footer at the last in a homeward nine of four-under 32.

“Coming into the week, I said I wanted to make the cut, but the whole week, in general, has exceeded my expectations. I just came in looking for experience and to soak up the atmosphere.

“These are the tournaments I want to be competing in and playing in a few years’ time. To do that now as an amateur and get that experience is huge.”