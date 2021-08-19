Women’s Open: Leona Maguire in the hunt after opening 72 at Carnoustie

The Co Cavan star is five strokes adrift of a leading trio that features world No 1 and Olympic champion Nelly Korda
Leona Maguire with caddie Dermot Byrne as she prepares to play her second shot at the 18th during yesterday's first round of the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 22:17
Brian Keogh

A bogey at the last left her with a bad taste in her mouth but Leona Maguire is very much in touch despite opening with a level par 72 that left her five shots off the lead in the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

The Co Cavan star may be tied 41st, five strokes adrift of a leading trio that features world No 1 and Olympic champion Nelly Korda, but she did little damage on a day when 40 players took advantage of light winds and a soft golf course to break par.

The Slieve Russell star picked up a shot at the second but turned level par as she sandwiched a birdie at the seventh between bogeys at the fifth and eighth.

She got back into the red with a birdie four at the 12th but dropped a shot at the difficult 18th.

Castlewarden amateur Lauren Walsh is tied for 90th after a battling 74.The Wake Forest star followed a bogey at the third with birdies at the sixth and ninth but then dropped shots coming home at the 12th, 15th and 18th.

Korda is clearly the woman to beat as she seeks her fourth win in her last five starts and her second Major win this year following her victory in the KPMG Women’s PGA in June.

The American closed with an impressive four birdies in her last six holes, including the last two, to card a five-under 67 and share the first round lead with Korea’s Sei Young Kim and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom.

Kim, who won last year’s Women’s PGA, carded four birdies in five holes from the sixth with Solheim Cup-chasing Sagstrom, paired with European captain Catriona Matthew, also enjoying four birdies in her opening six holes.

“I played well,” Korda said. “I took advantage of the calmer day and I’m happy with the score I have. I could take advantage and be more aggressive. It’s good to have a caddie that keeps it positive out there and reminds you there is plenty of golf yet.

“You have to enjoy it here. You never know what kind of weather you’ll get. It’s the coldest I’ve played in this year and it’s a bit of an adjustment from Tokyo.”

The leading trio top the leaderboard by just one shot from 21-year-old Scottish amateur Louise Duncan, who delighted the home crowds with a superb four-under-par 68 to share fourth with 2018 champion Georgia Hall, American Andrea Lee and the Philippines’ Yuka Saso, the reigning US Women’s Open champion.

“I’m very happy with how I played and how I finished, so hopefully I can keep this going,” Saso said. “I asked Rory (McIlroy) for a bit of advice and it really helped me —maybe I’ll ask him more.”

As for Duncan, who won Women’s Amateur Championship in June, she eagled the famous, par-five 14th before finishing with four pars over Carnoustie’s demanding finishing stretch.

“Emotions were very nervous with a wee bit of excitement in there,” Duncan said.

“Then when it started to go really well, the nerves came back and my heart rate went up. Overall, I really enjoyed it, and I’m already looking forward to tomorrow. The cheers at the end were definitely special. A wee bit unexpected as well, but, yes, they were special.”

American pair Lexi Thompson and Lizette Salas and Spaniard Carlota Ciganda are tied for eighth on three-under after 69s while defending champion Sophia Popov was alongside Maguire after an up and down 72.

