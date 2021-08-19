Paul McGinley hosts golf legends for Donegal event

Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort is home to three courses, with the Irish Legends being played on the Old Tom Morris Links
Paul McGinley hosts golf legends for Donegal event

Paul McGinley: Hoping Donegal gets the recognition it deserves this week

Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 18:53

Paul McGinley hopes Co gets the recognition it deserves as the Irish Legends presented by the McGinley Foundation gets under way at Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort from Friday.

The 2014 Ryder Cup Captain hosts this week’s event through his Foundation and the tournament is being played in a place close to his heart, in Co Donegal, Ireland, where he spent many happy times as a child.

Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort is home to three courses, with the Irish Legends being played on the Old Tom Morris Links, designed by the four-time Open Champion, and offers stunning views of Sheephaven Bay.

Joining McGinley in the field in Donegal are fellow Ryder Cup Captains Thomas Bjørn, Mark James and Ian Woosnam, as well as 1999 Open Champion Paul Lawrie, 2021 Senior Open Presented by Rolex winner Stephen Dodd and two-time Senior Major Champion Roger Chapman.

Welshman Dodd, who sits second on the Order of Merit, is the highest-ranked player in the field this week and a victory would see him leapfrog Germany’s Alex Čejka as the race to capture the John Jacobs Trophy continues apace.

The Irish Legends presented by the McGinley Foundation will be played in the popular Alliance Pro-Am format, where one amateur player competes for their own prize alongside two professionals in all three days of the tournament.

The action will get under way at 8am local time on Friday August 20, with McGinley teeing it up alongside Clark Dennis, of the United States, at 9am.

“My mum and dad are from here, just across the way in Dunfanaghy, for my dad, and my mum from Rathmullan, so I spent all my summers here as a kid, had a great childhood growing up here," McGinley revealed. "I know this place intimately very well and it’s a place and part of Ireland that’s not really been as illuminated as we’d like it to be.

“We had a very successful Dubai Duty Free Irish Open just up the road in Ballyliffin a couple of years ago, which was great with unbelievable weather, and this is another opportunity to showcase the golf product that we have in Donegal. There’s some brilliant golf courses with great history with some of the greatest designers in the world attached to them, like this one here we have in Rosapenna."

More in this section

AIG Women's Open - Previews Lauren Walsh joins Leona Maguire and the world's best at Women’s Open at Carnoustie
Cazoo Classic - Day Four - London Golf Club Calum Hill makes it back-to-back Scottish victors on European Tour with Kent win
AIG Irish Men's Amateur Close Championship 2021 Peter O’Keeffe lands AIG Irish Amateur Close crown after play-off 
Shane Lowry with the Patrick Reed after their round 29/7/2021

Patrick Reed's Ryder Cup hopes take hit as he pulls out of first Fed-Ex Cup play-off

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up