Peter O’Keeffe lands AIG Irish Amateur Close crown after play-off 

Big Peter O’Keeffe became the first Douglas golfer to win the AIG Irish Amateur Close since John McHenry 35 years ago when he birdied two of the last three holes for a closing 65, then outlasted Castle’s Robert Moran in a three-hole aggregate playoff at Tullamore.

The 39-year-old former Irish Amateur Open and Munster Strokeplay champion carded a two-under 68 in the third round to go into the afternoon a shot behind Moran, who also shot 68, on four-under-par.

He was tied for second with Slieve Russell’s Shane McDermott, Malone’s Matthew McClean and Co Sligo’s TJ Ford, who fired a third round 64.

But it was soon a two-horse race and while 21-year old Moran raced through the first 11 holes in five-under-par, O’Keeffe matched him with some brilliant golf before bogeys at the 13th and 14th left him three shots behind.

The gap was still three with three holes to play but O’Keeffe birdied the 16th from 15 feet to cut the gap to two, then heaped pressure on Moran’s shoulders when he rolled in a 20 footer at the 18th for a five-under 65 to set the target at nine-under.

Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas) winner of the AIG Irish Men's Amateur Close Championship 2021 at Tullamore Golf Club. Picture: Golffile / Thos Caffrey

Moran needed a par at the 18th to win but ended up blocked out by trees on the right and made bogey, missing an eight footer for the title en route to a 66.

That meant a three-hole aggregate playoff over the 15th, 16th and 18th and while Moran drew first blood, getting up and down from sand for a birdie four, he racked up a disastrous triple bogey seven at the 16th after pulling his tee shot behind trees and then dumping his third in the stream short of the green.

Despite being forced to chip out of tree at the 18th, O’Keeffe had only to three putt from 40 feet for a double-bogey six to claim the title after Moran missed the green left, fluffed his third and failed to hole his fourth.

“I am just delighted,” said O’Keeffe, who is now halfway to matching coach Noel Fox’s haul of six amateur ‘majors’ since he regained his amateur status in 2016. “I knew this golf course would suit me because I hit a high fade and I had a great ball-striking week.

“I’m just really competitive and I love working on my swing the whole time and badgering Noel Fox on a daily basis with videos.

"I love it. It’s my work and it’s everything to me. My wife thinks I have lost the plot completely and I probably have but days like this make it all worth it.”