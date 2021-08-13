Niall Kearney eighth at Cazoo Classic; Leona Maguire 28th at Scottish Open

Rhys Enoch and Dale Whitnell share a one-stroke lead heading into the weekend at the Cazoo Classic, where British players dominate the leaderboard in the final event of the European Tour's UK Swing.

Welshman Enoch carded the round of the day at London Golf Club with a bogey-free seven-under 65 which moved him to a ten under par total. The 33-year-old already has two Sunshine Tour titles and one Challenge Tour victory to his name, but will enter the weekend seeking a maiden European Tour win.

Whitnell, meanwhile, has never led or shared a lead after any round on the European Tour and the Englishman is also seeking a first victory. His four under 68 also came without a single dropped shot and the 33-year-old parred every one of his final nine holes.

England's Jordan Smith and Callum Hill of Scotland, both of whom have had good chances to win during the UK Swing, share third place on nine under par after respective rounds of 69 and 67, while Richard Bland and Maverick Antcliffe are one stroke further back.

Niall Kearney continued his encouraging form with a 70 to sit at six-under, four behind the leader. The Royal Dublin player tied for eighth place at last week’s Hero Open.

Jonathan Caldwell also made the cut at two-under overall but it was not such a good day for Cormac Sharvin, who followed an opening 71 with a disastrous 10-over-par 82 that included five double bogeys.

On the Ladies European Tour, Leona Maguire lies in a tie for 28th place on one-under par after a level par round of 72 at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open. She is eight shots behind halfway leader Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand, who shot a six-under-par 66 on day two at Dumbarnie Links.

The Thai star – who lifted the trophy back in 2018 with victory at Gullane Golf Club in East Lothian – has given herself the perfect opportunity to get her hands back on the prize this year after playing the conditions perfectly in Fife.

Jutanugarn’s nearest challengers are Charley Hull, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Atthaya Thitikul with 36 holes left to play in Scotland, with the two Europeans firing a second successive round of 69 to end the day on -6, while Thitikul shot 70 to leave her on the same score.

Overnight leader Michele Thomson couldn’t continue her good form, as the Scottish star slipped down the rankings after a second-round score of 80 (+8).