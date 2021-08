Kinsale's Cathal Butler pleased with start at Irish Men’s Amateur Close

Kinsale’s Cathal Butler was pleased to keep the ball on the straight and narrow and open with a two-under 68 that left him just a shot off the pace after the opening round of the AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close at Tullamore.

Keen to clinch his place on the Munster team for the Interprovincial matches at Shannon later this month, the 24-year-old lies just a shot behind a sextet of leaders — Castle’s Robert Moran, Castleknock’s Paul Coughlan, Dun Laoghaire’s Robert Abernethy and Ross Halpin, Carton House’s Keith Egan and Forrest Little’s Jack McDonnell — who shot three-under 67s to lead by one stroke from a six-strong chasing posse in a steady 20mph breeze.

“I was four-under with three to play but three-putted 16 and didn’t get up and down on the last but 68 is a good score,” Butler said. “It’s a very good test but if you keep it in the fairway, you can score and I did that well today.”

Just 16s players beat par as the course that was significantly redesigned by James Braid in 1938 course proved more than a match for the best amateurs in the country.

The punishing closing stretch was a major challenge in winds that gusted close to 25 mph with Royal Dublin’s Hugh Foley, the defending champion, forced to settle for a 69 after racing to the turn in five-under 30.

He double-bogey the 10th after losing a ball, but while he birdied the 11th, bogeyed the 12th and birdied the 13th to get back to four-under, he bogeyed the 15th, 16th and 17th to sign for a one-under 69 that left him tied 13th on a day when his clubmate Max Kennedy, one of championship favourites, struggled to a 76.

“I was flying,” Foley said. “A bad decision led to a lost ball on the 10th and but after getting it back, I just missed a few greens in the wind coming home and didn’t get up and down.

“I knew the finish was tough and even though you are downwind on 16 and 18, it’s still tough because they are quite narrow.”

Irish international Egan was pleased with his 67 after being two-over par after four holes.

The 28-year old from Carton House bounced back impressively, making six birdies in his next nine holes before a poor drive cost him a shot at the last and the outright lead.

Douglas’ Peter O’Keeffe was pleased with a level par 70 that left him tied 17th with the top 40 and ties who will make the cut for tomorrow’s final 36 holes on one-over or better.

“It’s a lovely course but it’s all about driving it well,” O’Keeffe said. “If you can do that , you will have chances but you have to drive it well coming in.”

AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship, Tullamore GC (Par 70) 1st rd.

67 R Moran (Castle), P Coughlan (Castleknock), R Abernethy (Dun Laoghaire), R Halpin (Dun Laoghaire), K Egan (Carton House), J McDonnell (Forrest Little);

68 A Hickey (Galway Bay), S Mc Dermott (Slieve Russell), S Murphy (Portumna), A Ryan (Thurles), P O'Hanlon (Carton House), C Butler (Kinsale);

69 A Hill (Athenry), D Shiel (Powerscourt), R Cannon (Balbriggan), H Foley (Royal Dublin);

70 K Murphy (Dun Laoghaire), S Doyle (Athlone), F Kennedy (The Island), I Lynch (Rosslare), P O'Keeffe (Douglas), M Shiel (Galway Bay), C Harkin (Letterkenny), C Rafferty (Dundalk), T Finnegan (Co. Sligo), C Hickey (Dooks), J Egan (Muskerry), S O'Connell (Athenry), H Gillivan (Westport);

71 M McClean (Malone), J Law (East Cork), L Abom (Edmondstown), R Griffin (Ballybofey & Stranorlar GC), A Marshall (Lisburn), M Boucher (Carton House), N Carroll (Athlone), A Fahy (Dun Laoghaire), J Hood (Galgorm Castle), T Ford (Co. Sligo), E Sullivan (Carton House), R Knightly (Royal Dublin), R Latimer (Knock);

72 P Keeling (Roganstown), E Farrell (Ardee), K McCarron (North West), P Buckley (Cork), D McCormack (Corrstown), Q Carew (Edenderry), G Dunne (Co. Louth), M Cain (Cork), E Murphy (Dundalk), C Ryan (Dun Laoghaire), C Geraghty (Laytown & Bettystown), E Griffin (Waterford), J Whelan (Grange), J Blake (The Island), P Conroy (Enniscorthy), A Smith (Mullingar);

73 D McNicholl (Westmanstown), L O'Neill (Connemara), E Marsden (Tullamore), S Cunningham (Esker Hills), G Collins (Rosslare), R Galligan (Elm Park), M Deasy (Douglas), D Kitt (Athenry), E O'Donnell (Tralee), G Bohill (Co. Louth), T Abom (Edmondstown), L Nolan (Galway), B Best (Rathmore), H O'Hare (Fortwilliam), R Williamson (Holywood), J Lyons (Galway), D Marshall (Mount Wolseley), S Desmond (Monkstown), D Connellan (St. Anne's), J Hanney (The Island);

74 A Mulholland (Castlerock), T Plunkett (Crover House), T Dowdall (Woodbrook), K Robinson (Castlewarden), C Rabbette (Esker Hills), A McCormack (Castletroy), D O'Riordan (Fermoy), T O'Connor (Athlone), C Plower (Galway Bay), J Doherty (Carton House), D Flynn (Carton House);

75 J Kiely (Castleknock), J Mackin (Dundalk), G Callaghan (Co. Louth), S Miskelly (Knock), J Walsh (Douglas), S Downes (Royal Dublin), K Patton (Lisburn), J Fletcher (Warrenpoint), D Morgan (Carton House), B Bermingham (Carton House);

76 R Walsh Jr (Douglas), M Kennedy (Royal Dublin), J Fox (Portmarnock), P Tobin (Douglas), A Collins (Laytown & Bettystown GC), R McCrudden (Royal Portrush), A Hiney (Moate), S Egan Jr. (Tullamore), S Walker (Roscommon);

77 E Shipp (Headfort), L O'Connor (Edmondstown), J Gourley (Shandon Park), P O'Hara (Kilkenny), C Cooley (Belvoir Park), D Keating (Seapoint), M Kelly (Naas);

78 D Muldowney (Carton House), K Murray (Arklow), M Giles (Greenore), S Riordan (Muskerry), F O'Sullivan (Tralee), R McCormack (Palmerstown House Estate);

79 N McCann (Lurgan), N Hearns (Mountrath);

80 S Kenneally (Kinsale), O O'Brien (Thurles), J Boles (Charleville);

81 E Stack (Ballybunion), A Doherty (Corrstown), J Gibson (Fintona);

RTD D McAleenon (Edenmore).