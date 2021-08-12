Great start for Pádraig Harrington at Wyndham Championship

Pádraig Harrington had a strong opening round at the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour yesterday after an opening round of four-under-par 66.

The Dubliner birdied four of his final seven holes to record a fine start to the tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Harrington lies four shots behind the early leader Russell Henley, who fired a sparkling 62.

Seamus Power lies a shot behind Harrington after a 67. The west Waterford man, making his first start since his victory in the Barbasol Championship, had four birdies and a single bogey as he maintained the strong form he has displayed in recent months.

At the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Leona Maguire had a mix of birdies and bogeys on her way to an opening one-under-par 71, six shots behind local player Michele Thomson, who fired a fine 65 to lead the Ladies European Tour event.

Elsewhere, Richard Bland returned to European Tour action for the first time in over three weeks and picked up from where he left off as the Englishman led after the first round of the Cazoo Classic at London Golf Club.

Having earned an emotional first European Tour win in May’s British Masters, his 478th start and at the age of 48, Bland has been riding a wave of positivity since, claiming top-fives at the Made in HimmerLand presented by FREJA and the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

His last appearance came at The Open in Royal St George’s, where he hit the first tee shot of the Championship on Thursday morning, so he returned to Kent this week brimming with optimism.

A seven-under 65 continued his momentum on home soil as he earned a one-stroke lead over English compatriots Dale Whitnell and Jordan Smith, as well as American duo Sihwan Kim and Sean Crocker.

Bernd Wiesberger, who is chasing a big run of results in the next four weeks as he targets a late push into the qualification places for Pádraig Harrington’s European Ryder Cup team, opened with a four-under-par 68 to share ninth position.

Niall Kearney continued his encouraging form with an opening 68 that included just 25 putts in a round of five birdies and just a single bogey. Jonathan Caldwell had a round of two-under-par 70, while Cormac Sharvin shot 71.