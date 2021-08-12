Paul Conroy could be dark horse for Irish Men's Amateur Close glory

Enniscorthy’s Paul Conroy believes his improved course management could be the missing ingredient he needs to break his duck and capture the AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close at Tullamore.

The 21-year old Wexford man is one of the in-form players set to tee it up on Friday in the opening round of what is a 72-hole strokeplay affair this year.

With Mark Power missing the entry deadline after opting against an early return to the US to compete in this week’s US Amateur, the Close looks wide open.

Conroy has been playing as well as anyone having followed his run to the semi-finals of the South of Ireland at Lahinch with a tie for third behind Jake Whelan in the Mullingar Scratch Trophy.

“I’ve been playing well,” said Conroy, who has just completed his first semester at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. “I’m just looking forward to playing another tournament before I get back to America.”

He has an excellent chance to make the Irish team for September’s Home Internationals with a win this week having moved to eighth in the Bridgestone Men's Order of Merit.

“There is a lot of golf left to be played,” he said. “It would be lovely to win a Championship before I get back to America. I’m playing well but my decision making has got a lot better over the last six months in America. Coaches have opened my eyes to missing in the right spots.”

Conroy reckons Tullamore’s challenging final five holes will decide the championship but there’s a long list of possible winners teeing it up.

Royal Dublin’s Hugh Foley defends his title but South of Ireland winner TJ Ford is the man in form and keen to seal his places on the Irish team for September’s Home Internationals. “I really like the course, after playing in the Interpros there last year,” said Ford, who is encouraged by his strokeplay form after finishing runner up in Mullingar.

“I want to keep the momentum going from the past few weeks. We don't play four rounds of stroke play that often, so there are plenty of positives to take from Mullingar.

"I didn’t make many massive errors on the scorecard. Hopefully that will continue this weekend.”

The top 40 players and ties after Saturday's second round will play 36 holes on Sunday.