The 11th at TPC Southwind is only 155 yards long, but Kim's bid to find dry land on the island green proved beyond him - even from the drop zone 
Every golfer's nightmare - in the drink five times in a row for an unlucky 13

CALAMITY: Si Woo Kim of South Korea at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind. His final round turned disastrous at the par 3 11th.

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 10:35
Tony Leen

IT'S every professional golfer's nightmare scenario - strike that, it's every golfer's nightmare scenario. South Korea's Kim Si-woo hit five straight shots into the water on the 11th at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational on Sunday in Memphis - his 13 on the hole is the highest score for a par three on the PGA Tour - outside of the four majors - since 1983.

The hole in question is only 155 yards long, but Kim's bid to find dry land on the island green proved beyind him - even from the drop zone 

96 yards from the hole. From there, it became a recurring golfing nightmare as he dropped the next four efforts into the water before finally finding the rough with his 11th shot. Kim then chipped to within a foot of the cup before tapping in for an unenviable 13.

Amazingly,, Kim birdied the 12th, before he found water again on the par 3 14th for double-bogey before following up with three birdies.

Kim finished 30 shots adrift of the trio of Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns and Hideki Matsuyama who finished 16 under par to go to a three-way play-off.

Ancer eventually prevailed on the second play-off hole with a birdie to clinch his first Tour victory and become just the fourth Mexican player to win a title.

The 30-year-old had started the day four strokes adrift of overnight leader Harris English, but produced a solid final round 68 to find his way into the play-off.

English looked to be closing in on a wire-to-wire victory going onto the final nine holes of the event, but doubles bogeys on the 11th and 14th and a bogey on the 16th saw him fall one stroke short of the play-off trio.

