Every golfer's nightmare - in the drink five times in a row for an unlucky 13

IT'S every professional golfer's nightmare scenario - strike that, it's every golfer's nightmare scenario. South Korea's Kim Si-woo hit five straight shots into the water on the 11th at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational on Sunday in Memphis - his 13 on the hole is the highest score for a par three on the PGA Tour - outside of the four majors - since 1983.

The hole in question is only 155 yards long, but Kim's bid to find dry land on the island green proved beyind him - even from the drop zone