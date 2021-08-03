Irish Open prize fund sees big rise to €5m

The Irish Open will see a significant increase in prize money to €5m, starting in 2022. The figure is nearly double the amount on offer at Mount Juliet last month, and is part of a strategic alliance and collaboration between the European Tour and PGA Tour.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley has hailed the co-sanctioning of three tournaments with the PGA Tour in 2022 as an “important first step” in the strategic alliance between the organisations.