Irish Open prize fund sees big rise to €5m

The Irish Open will see a significant increase in prize money to €5m, starting in 2022. The figure is nearly double the amount on offer at Mount Juliet last month, and is part of a strategic alliance and collaboration between the European Tour and PGA Tour.
European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley has hailed the co-sanctioning of three tournaments with the PGA Tour in 2022 as an “important first step” in the strategic alliance between the organisations.
In addition to the increased prize fund, the PGA Tour will continue to work with the European Tour on commercial opportunities open.
Pelley and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan also made it clear they have no intention of speaking to the organisers of the proposed breakaway Premier Golf League.
From next year, the Barbasol Championship, Barracuda Championship and Genesis Scottish Open will count towards both the European Tour’s Race to Dubai and PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings.
The Genesis Scottish Open (July 7-10) will remain a Rolex Series event and retains its place in the schedule ahead of the Open Championship until at least 2025. The field will be split between members of both tours.
Fifty European Tour members can contest the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship, which will be played in the same week as the Genesis Scottish Open and 150th Open Championship.