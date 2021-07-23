South of Ireland Amateur Championship: Douglas’ Peter O’Keeffe keeps dreams alive with late rally

Douglas’ Peter O’Keeffe kept his dreams of victory alive in the Pierse Motors Volkswagen sponsored South of Ireland Amateur Open and earned an extra few hours sleep when he cruised into the last 16 with a late late show at Lahinch.
The former Irish Amateur Open winner beat Athenry’s David Kitt 2&1 before seeing off North West Kyle McCarron 6&5 in fading light at 10pm after a thunderstorm led to a three-and-a-half our delay on the Clare coast.
“Sleep is a premium in my life at the moment,” said the 39-year-old strength and conditioning instructor, who was a semi-finalist in last week’s North of Ireland.
“I was playing lovely and he didn’t bring it up (the light) so we just kept going and I finished it on 13-under.” The Cork man made five birdies and was five-under par for the holes played and he was pleased with his progress after being three-under for 17 holes in his win over former Irish Close runner-up Kitt.
There are still six of the 16 second round matches to be completed when play resumes at 7am on Saturday but there are already some intruiging third round clashes in store.