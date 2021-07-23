Emotional return for Seamus Power as West Waterford welcomes home PGA winner

Fresh from his first PGA Tour title, Seamus Power arrived back to a place he calls home on Friday night.

A line of green jackets greeted him at West Waterford Golf Club as Seamus and his father Ned walked up the steps towards the clubhouse.

Seamus lost his mother Philomena when he was only eight years old and West Waterford welcomed him with open arms. "This place is as close to a home as something can be," he told MC Kieran O'Connor.

Ned also thanked the club for the way they treated his son. "When Mam died, Seamus made this place his home and he was more than welcome here. He never had to pay for a bit of food."

He was emotional when Seamus left the Déise for East Tennessee to pursue his dream. "It hit me in Shannon when he was going out. I couldn't hold back the tears when I said goodbye to him. That was a lonely time."

Earlier in the day, the Powers got another heroes welcome in their home village of Touraneena. A hoarse Seamus admitted that it's been a hectic time celebrating since jetted back. "You can probably hear it in my voice!"

Power claimed victory at the Barbasol Championship on Sunday night after a sudden death play-off with JT Poston. In a dramatic finish, the Waterford man edged out his opponent on the sixth play-off hole.

"One of the things I'm practicing at the moment is to not look at leaderboards and it seems to be helping me this summer. If I'm being honest, there was no point during the day that I thought I was going to win it. I thought JT was running away with it. When I birdied the last, I thought it was big because I thought it might get myself second place which would have locked up my card."

Ned was ecstatic as he watched on television.

"Oh my god, so many tears I had to suppress when he won it. I've been there as a dad through thick and thin."

Power agreed that he is in the form of his life. "Sometimes things click at different times. This summer has definitely been the best golf I've played."

He is just the sixth Irish golfer to win on the PGA Tour joining Darren Clarke, Pádraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. The 34 year old earned a cheque of $630,000 and a two-year exemption until the end of the 2022-23 season.

"It's a funny job, this will be the first time I'll know what I'm doing next year for work. I'll be able to plan coming home for the Irish Open which I wasn't able to do this summer. I'm not going to play the next couple of weeks, I'll probably need it to recover! I'm going to play the Wyndham championship in three weeks' time and hopefully then into the play-offs. The fall, I don't have a clue. It's all new to me. I'm going to spend a bit more time at home and go from there."

Power will be in Semple Stadium on Saturday to cheer on the Waterford hurlers. "I don't get to go to as many matches as I'd like to. I can't wait."