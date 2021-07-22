Don't tell the bride: Advice from coach before his wedding keeps dream alive for Peter O’Keeffe

An SOS phone call to his coach made all the difference as Douglas’ Peter O’Keeffe kept his dream of winning the South of Ireland Amateur Championship alive with a super second-round 66.

The former Irish Amateur Open winner was under pressure going out after opening with a one-over 73.

But he called coach Noel Fox overnight before firing six birdies in a bogey-free round — the joint best of the day alongside Galgorm Castle’s Joshua Hill and Nenagh’s Dave Reddan — to qualify with ease on five-under-par, six behind leading qualifier Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin).

O’Keeffe’s reliable fade failed to work on day one at Lahinch, but he was quickly sorted out by six-time championship winner Fox.

“I was hitting it left, and I like to fade the ball, so I gave him a ring last night,” he said. “He’s getting married today, but he gave me a few nuggets over the phone, and it was back to normal today.”

Beaten by eventual champion James Sugrue in the semi-finals in 2017, O’Keeffe would dearly love to add the South to his win in the 2017 Irish Amateur Open.

“I’d love it,” said the big Corkman. “There’s just something special about Lahinch. It’s such a special event. It’s magic.”

The cut for the top 64 who qualified for the matchplay fell at two-over-par 146, with just two on the 19 players on that mark getting in.

But while the likes of former winners Pat Murray (147), Caolan Rafferty (148), and defending champion Sean Desmond (153) missed out, and John Greene retired with a back injury, the cut was of no concern to 19-year old Kennedy, who has just completed his freshman year at the University of Louisville.

He added a 67 to his opening 66 to top the qualifiers on a countback on 11-under-par 133 from Athlone’s Thomas O’Connor, who followed a stunning 63 with a workmanlike 70.

Kennedy and O’Connor finished two shots clear of 17-year-old Irish Boys international Joshua Hill from Galgorm Castle, who shot a bogey-free 66, and Portumna’s Sam Murphy, who carded a 70.

Tralee’s Darren O’Sullivan shot 67 to qualify tied fifth with international Marc Boucher from Carton House and Malone’s Matthew McClean.