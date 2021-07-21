South of Ireland Championship: Athlone’s Thomas O’Connor sizzles in the sun

Athlone’s Thomas O’Connor putted like a man inspired and fired a sensational nine-under par 63 to lead after the opening round of the 119th South of Ireland Amateur Open at a sun-scorched Lahinch.

The 34-year old warehouse manager worked on his putting during the lockdown and it paid off as he had just 24 putts and took advantage of a light southeast breeze and brilliant sunshine to lead the Pierse Motors Volkswagen-sponsored event by two strokes from Portumna teenager Sam Murphy (18) and by three shots from a 19-year old trio — Royal Dublin’s Max Kennedy, Naas’s David Marshall, and Elm Park’s Robert Galligan.

“I’ve been playing the South for a good few years now but with all the young guys, it’s nice to buck the trend,” O’Connor said after a round featuring an eagle, eight birdies, and just one dropped shot at the sixth.

“I got to the last 32 three or four years ago, but I’ve never had much of a run. I’m a part-time golfer and full-time worker but I kept it steady today and gave myself a lot of short putts for birdie. I only had 24 putts, which helps.”

Starting at the hottest time of the day, O’Connor birdied the first three holes, bogeyed the sixth but then made a 30 footer at the seventh, chipped in at the 10th and eagle the 12th with six iron to 20 feet, then added further birdies at the 13th (up and down from sand), 15th (drive 8 iron 20 ft), and 18th (chip and putt).

“I did a lot of putting practice during lockdown,” he added. “It’s always been my Achilles’ heel but it’s been good since.

“The South is a break, it’s a holiday but it’s great to spend a few days in Lahinch and after a top 10 in the Connacht Strokeplay, I’m hoping for a good week.

Everything was good today. I was never in much trouble.

Murphy, who will be heading for Grand Canyon University in Arizona in September, was impressive through the bag, putting himself in position with the driver to attack before finishing the job with some inspired putting for his 65.

“I putted really well and hit it close,” said the 2020 Irish Boys champion, who holed a 25-footer at the third, then birdied the fourth and sixth and followed a solitary bogey at the eighth with birdies at the ninth, 10th, 16th, 17th, and 18th. “It’s my first South of Ireland and I love it. I came down with my coach a few weeks ago and loved it. Hopefully we can keep it up.”

Douglas’s Robert Walsh Jnr was well placed after a 69 on a day when 42 players broke par.

The top 64 who qualify for the matchplay are on one-over or better which means that Peter O’Keeffe (73) and defending champion Sean Desmond (75) from Monkstown have work to do Friday.