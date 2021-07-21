Douglas golfer Peter O’Keeffe looking to bring strong form to Lahinch

Douglas golfer Peter O’Keeffe has the form to achieve one of his career goals and claim the 119th South of Ireland Amateur Open at Lahinch.

But the 39-year-old former Irish Amateur Open winner will need to reproduce the kind of form that took him to the semi-finals of the North of Ireland at Royal Portrush last week if he’s to beat all comers in what is a high quality field assembled on the Co Clare coast.

There was a record entry of 280 for the Pierse Motors Volkswagen-sponsored championship with the handicap cut off for the 150-strong field under the new World Handicap System falling at an eye-catching plus 1.7, which is almost a shot and a half lower than in 2019 when Monkstown’s Sean Desmond beat Carton House’s Keith Egan by one hole to lift the trophy.

Desmond and Egan are back again this year but while O’Keeffe was impressive in Portrush, he was beaten 3&1 in the semi-finals by Laytown’s Alex Maguire, who arrives in Lahinch looking for a hat-trick of titles after adding the North of Ireland title to his win in last month’s Connacht Strokeplay.

“I went to the North last week and played lovely but Peter O’Keeffe decided to be seven-under for 16 holes,” said Royal Dublin’s Richard Knightly, who is also looking for Lahinch glory after falling 3&2 to O’Keeffe in the last 16 in the North.

“You had to tip your cap to Peter for playing so well. He played like Shane Lowry on the third day of The Open in Portrush.

“He just holed everything and hit great shots. He’s some player. He looked unbeatable. But that’s matchplay and it’s the same at the South. You can play out of your skin for a game and struggle in the next game. It’s hard to win matches.”

Dundalk’s Caolan Rafferty, the 2018 champion, will be looking to regain the form that brought him Walker Cup honours in 2019. But there are many potential winners in the field, including current internationals Robert Moran (Castle) and Marc Boucher (Carton House) and emerging stars Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin), Liam Nolan (Galway), and Luke O’Neill (Connemara).

Reigning AIG Irish Close champion Hugh Foley from Royal Dublin topped the qualifiers last year and after being forced to quarantine during the North, having played the European Team Championships in Spain, he’s keen to play his first Irish championship on home soil this year.

“It feels a bit weird saying that, when we’re almost in August,” Foley said. “I played in Scotland earlier in the year, and stayed there for a few weeks, to keep the continuity, but I’m delighted to be home.

“If all goes well, and you play well I’ll be there for a long week, playing a lot of golf. It’ll be mainly about maintaining energy throughout the week. I ran out of steam in the quarter-finals two years ago, but the aim is to peak this week.

“There will be a lot of guys gunning for the title this week, with a lot of guys sharp from Portrush. It should be a brilliant tournament.”