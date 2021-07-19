Lowry boosts Ryder Cup hopes with Open display

"My plan is to make the team. If I don't, hopefully I'm playing well enough to deserve to be picked"
Lowry boosts Ryder Cup hopes with Open display

Shane Lowry 

Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 09:09
Phil Casey

Ireland's Shane Lowry has moved into the automatic qualifying places for Europe's Ryder Cup team following a strong defence of his Open title.

Lowry followed an opening 71 at Royal St George's with rounds of 65, 69 and 69 to finish in a tie for 12th, nine shots behind winner Collin Morikawa.

That was enough to lift the 34-year-old above France's Victor Perez into the final qualifying place on the world points list, with Scotland's Robert MacIntyre less than 15 points behind Perez following his tie for eighth.

Lowry is good friends with European captain Padraig Harrington and said after Sunday's final round: "I'm just doing my best to make sure Padraig doesn't have a headache come September.

"My plan is to make the team. If I don't, hopefully I'm playing well enough to deserve to be picked. I feel like I've been great in the big tournaments this year. The Masters I wasn't far away, the US PGA I was close.

"I've been close this week so I think my performances have been pretty good."

More in this section

The Open 2021 - Day Four - The Royal St George's Golf Club Shane Lowry hopes he has made the cut for Ryder Cup
The Open 2021 - Day Four - The Royal St George's Golf Club Collin Morikawa seals thrilling two-shot victory on Open debut
The Open 2021 - Day Two - The Royal St George's Golf Club News, notes, and quotes: Open Championship diary
Barbasol Championship - Final Round

'Without West Waterford Golf Club, I definitely wouldn't be here'

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up