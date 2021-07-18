News, notes, and quotes: Open Championship diary

Fast Start

American Kevin Kisner is ranked 48th in the world. His recent record in the Open (tied 2nd in 2018, tied 30th in 2019) and his two most recent tournaments (tied for 5th and 8th) suggested good things. And so it looked after he birdied holes 1 and 2 on Thursday. But it wasn’t to be and after a 78 on Saturday he endured the final indignity as he teed off first — and alone — at 8am on Sunday. On the plus side, he played his 18 holes in two and a half hours, making four birdies and two bogeys.

The Golf Course

Over the four days and bathed in sunshine, Royal St George’s looked exceptional. The rough did its job, punishing errant shots and even causing injuries (Zalatoris withdrew before the second round) while the 100+ bunkers were serious deterrents. The course remains unloved by the players on the Open rota but while it may not be a beauty it proved that the best golfers rose to the top and it forced golfers to play both sensibly and creatively.

Not Their Tournament

Bryson DeChambeau proved that you can’t simply overpower Royal St George’s. Much was expected of the big-hitting American but given his desire to break the golf ball with every shot it wasn’t exactly surprising to see him in the treacherous rough so often. His driving stats spoke volumes: from Thursday through Sunday he hit 4/14, 10/14, 5/14 and 7/14 fairways, respectively.

Who’s Hot?

Despite the tougher pin positions, plenty of golfers leapt forward on the final day: Koepka, Fowler, DeChambeau, Schauffele all had 65s but were too far back to influence the outcome. Winner Collin Morikawa had an edgy start but played solidly. Then, from the 7th on, he put the foot down just as Louis faltered. He birdied three holes in a row and moved to -14 and three ahead of Spieth. The 20 foot birdie putt on the 9th was a huge statement of intent and the 20-foot par save on the 10th was a vital get-out-of-jail free after being in a horrible position below the green. He didn’t put a foot wrong after that.

Who’s Not?

Louis Oosthuizen damaged his chances badly at the par-5 7th. He’d been clinging on to the lead but a poor second shot finished in a greenside bunker, from where he found another bunker. It meant he ended with a bogey… when those around him were making eagles and birdies on the same hole. He dropped out of the lead to trail Morikawa by two…. and never caught up.

Frittelli, at -9, found himself in deep rough on the bank above the par-3 11th flag. He could barely see the ball but failed to escape the long grass and ended up with a double bogey that killed any chance he had.

Up and Down Round

Justin Rose played the front nine in 42 (+7) with no birdies, and played the pack nine in 31 (-4) with no bogeys.

Performance of the Day

An eagle by Rahm (almost an albatross) on the 7th moved him to -8. The Spaniard then missed so many birdie putts… until he got to 13. He then had four straight birdies and showed why you can never count him out.

The Rory Story

Rory’s approach to the 1st out of the deep rough went so far left of the green — some 50 yards — it ended up behind one of the scoreboard stands. He had to take a ‘line of sight’ drop. He made bogey and we just knew we were in for another rollercoaster day. His four birdies and four bogeys perfectly matched his performance on both Thursday and Friday.

Cinderella Story

As cameras panned to Marcel Siem arriving at the course, Paul McGinley discussed him in terms of the ‘Cinderella Story’ of this Open. Most golfers… and anyone who has watched Caddyshack… will promptly have thought of Carl Spackler (Bill Murray) decapitating flowers as he imagines winning at Augusta. Siem birdied the last to finish on -5.

Highlights of the Day

Spieth like a dog with a bone… he wasn’t letting go. Morikawa was as cool and brilliant as you like… and just 24 years old. Matthias Schmid took the Silver Medal. He had four bogeys and one eagle to finish on +2. Watching the Open, in glorious sunshine, as the leaderboard changes and players make birdies and eagles, keeping us all on the edge of our seats.

Quote of the Day

“You’ve got to miss in the right spots… … and I did that today,” said Bryson after his 65. The alternative is not to miss at all and his comment explained why he had such an early Sunday tee time.

The Perfect Player

Over the four days, Aaron Rai led the field in driving accuracy, finding 77% of fairways and averaging 325 yards. For GIR (greens in regulation), Sergio Garcia and Rahm achieved close to 81%. In the putting stakes, three men led the field with an average of 1.54 putts per hole. They were Poulter, Jazz Janewattananond, and, who else, but Open champion Collin Morikawa.