Oosthuizen remains leader of the pack

Flawless initially, then surprisingly frightful for a period in the middle of his third round, Louis Oosthuizen eventually finished with a flourish to retain his lead at the Open.

A birdie on the 16th was followed by carefully crafted pars on the closing holes for Oosthuizen who signed for an up-and-down 69, leaving him at the head of the field on 12-under.

A shot back lies Open debutant Collin Morikawa whose 68 elevated him to outright second position on 11-under while Jordan Spieth sits in third on nine-under after a 69.

It should have been so much better for Spieth and if the 2017 Open champion comes up just shy of success tomorrow, he will rue his missed two-footer at the 18th.

Already reeling from a bogey on the 17th, Spieth declined to mark his ball after missing his initial putt on the 18th and raced a careless putt three-foot by.

Afterwards, he literally jogged off the 18th green and made for the putting green and the sanctuary of his coach.

Spieth's task will be to chase down Oosthuizen and the South African's mid-round speed wobble will give him, and the 10 others who lie within six shots of the pacesetter, some encouragement. Shane Lowry is a further shot back on five-under.

Birdies at seven and nine left Oosthuizen apparently cruising but he coughed them straight back up with unlikely bogeys on the 11th and 13th and failed to make birdie at the par-5 14th.

A gutsy 12-foot putt for par on the 15th got Oosthuizen's blood pumping again and he navigated his way from there to the clubhouse in one-under, grabbing a terrific two at the 16th.

"I was 13 (under) at a stage, probably a good back nine could have gone to 14 or 15," said Oosthuizen. "There was a few very tough pins out there that you can't really go for at all. You always had to make those 20-footers for birdie.

"I made a few bad swings there in the middle of the round and put myself in some awkward positions and ended up making two bogeys. I had a 4-iron in on 14 and I made a horrible swing, ended up making a par.

"I did have a lot of opportunities to go two or three better but that's what this golf course can do to you."

Oosthuizen has won the Claret Jug already, at St Andrews in 2010, though his more recent record in majors is a relatively frustrating one, recording a grand slam of second place finishes.

"Hopefully I can go one better," he said. "You know, finishing second isn't great, so I will play my heart out tomorrow and see if I can lift the Claret Jug again."

Morikawa takes most momentum into Sunday of the leading group, bouncing back from early bogeys with four birdies and a flawless final 13 holes.

He won last year's US PGA at the first attempt and a round in the mid-60s tomorrow would probably see him do the same thing at the Open.

"I think the biggest thing I can draw from the PGA is just knowing I can get it done," said Morikawa. "But I think confidence just comes from hitting good shots, quality shots, seeing putts go in. There is a lot to draw from (in that regard), especially this week.

"I don't have much experience on links golf, and pretty much all the highlights are in my head from this week. Thankfully there are quite a few. Hopefully we can just use that momentum from the first three days and just bring it into the last 18. It's going to be a gruelling 18 but I look forward to it."

Dylan Fritelli only hit five fairways but closed with an approach to within inches at the 18th for a birdie that leaves him on seven-under. To win, he will need to leapfrog South African compatriot Oosthuizen and old college buddy Spieth.

Asked what he needs to do tomorrow, Fritelli said: "I guess it's moreso what Louis needs to do. Slow down and make a few bogeys! I'm not going to wish that on him obviously but, no, he's going to take some catching in the form he's in right now."