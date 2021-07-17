Kevin Markham's Open diary

Fast Start

Rory. It’s taken three rounds to see Rory in this category and perhaps knowing that his race is run for 2021, the shackles came off. He had five birdies on his front nine and had an inspiring 31. Sadly, it didn’t last.

Fast Disaster

“Moving day and he’s taken a massive step in the wrong direction”, said Andrew Coltart of Abraham Ancer’s triple on the 1st hole. The Mexican failed to get out of the rough after a pushed drive and proceeded to flail his way to the hole, coming up short on the 10 foot double bogey putt. He then bogeyed the 2nd before playing the final 16 holes in three under.

The Course’s Teeth

A hole position sheet is given to players at the start of the round… and what was immediately apparent on Day 3 was how close to the edges many of the flags were positioned. Given the ridges and hollows, tiers, knuckles and false fronts protecting these greens that makes life far more difficult than the first two days. Add in the length of the course with tees pushed to the very back (two par-3s measured over 240 yards) and the course presented a tougher proposition than on Days 1 and 2.

Rough Stuff

Paul Casey (below), with probably the biggest forearms in golf, couldn’t handle the rough on the 1st. His drive buried itself in the rough and he only moved it a few yards with his second. His third was another thrash that saw his ball land in the rough on the left of the green. A sublime pitch followed and he sank the bogey putt.

Ass of the Day

Not the ‘Get in the Hole’ idiots… but the marshal whose backside inadvertently deflected Dustin Johnson’s shot 90 degrees away from the rough, left of the 4th green. It bounced back onto the green and stopped on the front fringe. Johnson made bogey.

Déjà vu

Webb Simpson stuffed his drive into the rough on the 1st. He had to hack it out short of the bunkers and the green, and then play a third shot with a wedge into the green. He sank a medium length putt and walked off with a par. It was almost an exact repeat of what he did on Friday… and it showed the importance of taking your punishment and good course management.

Just Tap It In

Justin Thomas showed the sort of simple mistake that every amateur understands and fears… the missed tap in. On the 3rd hole his par putt slid a foot by. He performed the casual lean to tap it in and the ball bumped the cup and popped out leaving him with egg-on-face and a double-bogey five.

Amateur Watch

Matthias Schmid, proudly wearing a red shirt with ‘German’ stencilled on the back, will turn pro next week. He had two birdies in his round of 71 (+1) and is four shots ahead of the other amateur (Lin) vying for the Silver Medal.

Shots of the Day

Jazz Janewattananond played a bunker shot on his knees next to the 11th green. He splashed it out – receiving a face full of sand for his efforts – and left it two feet from the hole. He made par.

Danny Willett holed out from the fairway on the 410 yard 10th. The ball landed perfectly and hopped into the hole, moving him from -4 to -6.

Who's Hot?

McIntyre, after missing the Irish Open due to a Covid contact, had an early start on Day 3 and shot 65. He bogeyed the 3rd but finished with two fine birdies for a back nine of 32. His rounds of 72, 69, 65 might suggest something even better tomorrow.

Highlight and Performance of the Day

When Jordan Spieth starts playing well the golfing Gods smile and shower him with luck. His birdie on the 2nd was a beauty, but he did not hit the iron shot he had planned (based on discussions with his caddie). Even so it rolled up close to the hole. On the 8th he played out of deep rough and flew into more rough, front right of the green. It bounced a couple of times and then somehow hopped out onto the fringe short of the green. He got up and down for par. Every shot he plays comes with a frisson of excitement… despite the disaster on 18.

The Stare

Jon Rahm missed a par putt on the 11th and then whipped around to stare at somebody who’d made a remark from the gallery. He knocked in the bogey putt and went back to staring at the guilty party. He was not happy.

Stat of the Day

There were 13 South Africans at the start of the week and seven made the cut. Three are in the top 10 going into the final round. (Three Americans, too.)

Quote of the Day:

“It wasn’t really a club throw was it? It was just a little toss,” quipped McIlroy of the incident on the 14th tee after his round.

He then joked that it didn’t compare to Tyrrell Hatton’s wedge-snapping performance on Friday.