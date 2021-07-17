Lowry: 'I'm very happy with how I played'

It took a while but Shane Lowry finally found some love on the links to give himself a slim chance of holding onto the Claret Jug.

Lowry famously fired 63 on day three of the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush, later revealing he got in the mood by watching Love Island the night before.

There was little romance initially on a sunny Saturday at Royal St George's as he found himself on one-over par after his third bogey of the day on 13.

But drained putts on the par-3 16th and short par-4 17th, yielding back to back birdies, put Lowry into red figures for the day, leaving him on five-under for the tournament.

That's currently eight shots off the lead and means that, in reality, Lowry will probably need another 63 or better tomorrow to bring the silverware home to Offaly again.

"I'm not sure I can win from here but the way I'm playing I can shoot six-under so if 10- or 11-under is the winning score, yes, I can obviously win but I'm not sure, I think the winning score is probably going to be better than that," said Lowry.

"But who knows, I don't know to be honest. I'm very happy with how I played today, I'm very happy with how I handled myself. I got behind the black ball, it was very frustrating out there all day, standing on the 15th tee one-over par, playing the golf I was, it was quite frustrating.

"So to finish how I did, I'm quite proud of myself and with the way I battled. Even just to hole those three putts at the end gives me a bit of confidence going forward and yeah, going into tomorrow I'll try to shoot as low a score as I can and have the best week I can."

Lowry's 69 means he heads into the final round as the best of the Irish with Rory McIlroy stuck on one-under and Padraig Harrington finishing with a double bogey for a 73 and an overall plus-three total.

Lowry got his day off to a battling start when he got up and down from the greenside bunker at the first.

But his first birdie didn't come until the par-5 seventh and, in between, there was a bogey five at the fourth to stall his progress.

Shots were wasted at the ninth and 13th too before Lowry finally got it together, throwing his arms in the air in mock celebration when his 12-foot birdie putt at the 16th went below ground.

He would take advantage of the short 17th with another good putt for birdie and saved par at the last.