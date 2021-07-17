Bryson DeChambeau out early on day three of the Open

Bryson DeChambeau was out on the course early on Saturday (Alastair Grant/AP)

Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 10:39
Phil Casey,  

Bryson DeChambeau was among the early starters as the third round of the 149th Open got under way in glorious conditions at Royal St George’s.

DeChambeau played his last five holes in two under par on Friday to make the halfway cut on the mark of one over, with two amateurs among the 77 players to advance to the weekend on the Kent coast.

The former US Open champion admitted after a second round of 70 that he feels “really bad” about the outburst on day one which led to a war of words with his club manufacturer, the world number six claiming his Cobra driver “sucks”.

Bryson DeChambeau was among the early starters on day three of the 149th Open (David Davies/PA)

A Cobra representative described the comments as “stupid” and likened DeChambeau to “an eight-year-old that gets mad at you”, leading to an apology from DeChambeau on Instagram and another following Friday’s round.

“I made a mistake and I think as time goes on I’ll look back on this as a growing moment for me personally,” he said.

“Hopefully I can make the right things go on from here on out in regards to that because I didn’t mean it, I was in a heated situation and feel really bad about it.”

DeChambeau started the day 12 shots off the lead held by South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and with faint hopes of getting back into contention, although the largest 36-hole comeback in Open history – 13 shots by George Duncan in 1920 – was achieved at nearby Royal Cinque Ports.

Oosthuizen’s record halfway total of 129 had given him a two-shot lead over 2020 US PGA champion Collin Morikawa, with 2017 Open winner Jordan Spieth a shot further back.

World number one Dustin Johnson was four shots off the pace alongside Scottie Scheffler and Dylan Frittelli, with England’s Andy Sullivan leading the home challenge on six under.

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, who was eager to score more points in his spat with DeChambeau by pointing out he “loved” his driver after a 66 on Friday, was six off the lead on five under.

