Giant Jon Thomson proving a real crowd pleaser

Andy Sullivan may lead the English charge at The Open, five shots behind top spot, but it's the colossal figure of Jonathan Thomson that has proven the real crowd pleaser in Kent.

Standing six-foot-nine and weighing in at 20 stone, heavyweight Thomson is considered to be the tallest player ever to feature in The Open.

He battled Leukemia for five years as a kid and while impact sports had to be knocked on the head, golf was permitted so he gorged himself on the game.

He's a professional since 2015 though this is his maiden major having only qualified after finishing second in a 36-hole qualifier at Hollinwell, where he is the attached professional.

Thomson sat right on the cut line of plus-one after 15 holes but finished 1-3-4 - the hole-in-one coming on the 16th - to secure his weekend spot at two-under.

"It's just phenomenal to be honest," smiled Thomson of his ace at the 16th. "The roar, the shot, everything about that hole, it's indescribable really. It was such a booster because I was grinding out there, to be fair. It wasn't easy. I was playing good but just couldn't seem to get anything going properly. Then that happened and it was like, that's just awesome!"

Sullivan, 804 places ahead of Thomson in the world rankings, is the more likely to mount a title charge over the weekend with his renowned accuracy paying off on the tight links.

"I've got to go out there and just do what I did today, be disciplined, stay patient," said Sullivan, who gave an example of that new found discipline. "We had a pin on 17 where my caddie said, 'You've got to put it right of it', and I walked off after the shot and I just went, 'If it was the Irish Open, we'd have probably been going straight at that, wouldn't we?' He said, 'Yeah, that's where things have got to change'."

Paul Casey sits a shot back on minus five after a good day on the greens with a new right over left putting grip.

"So much better strike," enthused Casey who shot a second round 67 and remains optimistic about his chances. "I was very, very happy with my score. My ball striking off the tee was a little wayward so I feel like I got away with a couple. I struggled the first half of the round and then got on a really nice run, seven, eight, nine, with the birdies there.

"And playing with (Ian) Poulter was good fun. We had great energy from the crowd and he was making some birdies and that sort of snowballed in the whole group."