Seamus Power in second place in PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship

Seamus Power plays his second shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Picture: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 21:18
Paul McCarthy

Seamus Power continued his excellent form on the PGA Tour on Friday as the West Waterford player was lying in a tie for second place at the Barbasol Championship.

Power shot a four-under par round of 68 to follow up his opening round of 65 to lie on 11 under par, one shot behind the early pace-setter Ryan Armour.

Power hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Keene Trace club, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. He recorded five birdies and just one bogey in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

The former Irish international currently sits in 123rd place on the FedEx rankings, with the top 125 players retaining their tour card for next season. Power has had three top-10 finishes in his last five events on tour, including a tie for eighth place in the last two events, greatly boosting the Rio Olympian’s chances of securing his tour card.

