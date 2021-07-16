Kevin Markham's Open diary: 'This guy is mustard with an iron in his hands'

Fast Disaster

Molinari on the 165 yard 6th pancaked his tee shot into the right hand bunker, leaving a short steep shot to escape. His first attempt hit the revetted face and dropped back into the sand, even closer to the bunker face. His second attempt hit the face again and he had to jump out of the way to avoid it hitting him. He then turned 90 degrees and played back down towards the front of the green.

It took him three more shots from there and he walked off the par-3 with a 7 and moved from -3 to +1. Despite his five birdies he finished on +2 to miss the cut.

Amateur Watch

Matthias Schmid, from Germany, played his second round in -5 (65) to move from +4 to -1. That’s a record for an amateur (tied with Tom Lewis on the same course in 2011) and included no dropped shots. Of the eight amateurs in the field, he is one of only two to make the cut. He will be contesting the Silver Medal with Lin (+1), from China, over the weekend.

Sights of the Day

All three players in Brian Harman’s group (Mackenzie and Fritelli) played their third shots using the bank behind the 15th flag.

United States' Brian Harman, right, reacts to his drive on then 12th tee watched by Canada's Mackenzie Hughes

The balls bounded up the slope and then slid back down to inside two feet. It shows why links golf offers those extra creative options.

Performance of the day

Colin Morikawa maintained his momentum after a strong front nine in the strongest winds. Short putts and long putts dropped but it was his iron play that really shone.

“This guy is mustard with an iron in his hands.” Andrew Coltart commented.

Louis Oosthuizen followed up his first round performance with another display of stellar golf. It all looked so effortless until a poor swing on 16 cost him his only bogey.

Shane Lowry revived Irish hopes with his 65.

Shot of the Day

At 6’9”, Jonathan ‘Jigger’ Thomson was right on the cut line playing the 149 yard par-3 16th, knowing he needed to get home safely to make the weekend on his Open debut. His tee shot (with a gap wedge) bounced on the front fringe and then worked its way into the hole for the tournament’s first ace. (See ‘Did You Know’ below.)

The 30 foot birdie putt on the 6th saw Shane Lowry receive one of the biggest cheers of the day and saw him return to level par. A 40 foot birdie putt, over a tier, followed on the 8th. A 15-footer on the next moved him to -2.

Shane Lowry putts on the 6th green during day two

Who's Hot?

Emiliano Grillo (-6) shot 64, comprising six pars, three bogeys and nine birdies. He played the back nine in 30… which included a bogey… and that’s some momentum he’ll take into the weekend.

Who's Not?

Phil Mickelson took 29 holes to make his first birdie. He followed it with two more but after a +10 first round and five bogeys in his second, he limped away from Kent on +12.

Up and down Round

Brian Harman started at -5, and had a round of seven pars, six bogeys and five birdies to drop one shot overall. His most consistent run was three birdies in a row.

Comeback King

Marcel Siem won the Challenge Tour’s Le Vaudreuil Challenge only last week to qualify for the Open (his fourth). He’s had two rounds of 67 and lies on -6. He sank several big putts and followed each one with an air punch, showing how much the 41 year old German enjoys being back on the big stage.

Germany's Marcel Siem reacts on the eighteenth during day two

Stat of the Day

92%. That was Oosthuizen’s driving accuracy on day two.

Highlights of the Day

The number of times the course record was under threat. Morikawa, Grillo, Rahm, Oosthuizen, Johnson, Scheffler… they all went in search of 63 to match or beat Faldo’s and Payne Stewart’s record.

Quote of the Day

“I’ve had a massive two weeks of cheating and had probably more sugar than I normally have in my body,” said Billy Horschel of his recent poor diet that led to him suffering a couple of dizzy spells early in the round. Attempting to repeat Ronaldo’s ‘Coke’ shareprice collapse, Billy singled out Coke, Snickers and Wine Gums for his sugar ‘lows’… not forgetting his two bowls of Crunchy Nut Cornflakes for breakfast.

“Little mistakes add up at the end of the day,” said Andrew Coltart of Rory’s poor wedge approach from the fairway on the 2nd hole. Never a truer word spoken and Rory started bogey-bogey and never really got it going.

Did You Know?

Tony Jacklin made the first ever televised hole-in-one when hitting a seven iron 165 yards on the 16th hole at Royal St. Georges, in the 1967 Dunlop Masters. It was in the final round and he went on to win by three shots.

Weather Watch

With a hot and sunny weekend expected, who knows what the R&A will request of the cuts, irrigation and pin positions to make things a bit tougher after two days of good scoring.