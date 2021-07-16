Rory McIlroy admits he has to 'play really well' to get back into Open contention

Rory McIlroy admitted his quest for a second Open title rests with the golfing gods now after another day of mixed emotions at Royal St George's.

For the second round running, McIlroy holed out impressively on the 18th for a closing birdie to return to level par for the day, leaving him with an even par total of 140 after 36 holes.

That's a shot within the current projected cut line of plus-one but, by his own estimation, it's also about half a dozen shots away from where McIlroy could quite easily be.

Back-to-back bogeys to begin his second round left the 2014 champion at Hoylake up against it though he went three-under for the next 13 holes.

That brought him to the par-3 16th tee and a poor club selection there - he tried to force a sand wedge - left him in one of the course's 106 bunkers from which he failed to get up and down. Another bogey on 17 left him chasing his tail though there was at least that spirited finale.

Asked if he's too far back now to challenge for the title, McIlroy acknowledged he'll need good form, good weather and good luck to all go his way.

"I know that I need to go out and play really well tomorrow and then I need to pray for a bit of wind in the afternoon and see where that gets me," he said after signing for a 70 that's currently nine shots behind leader Collin Morikawa.

"Right now I'm just trying to play my own game and to not even look at the board, just try to play a good solid round of golf tomorrow."

In the middle of swing changes with coach Pete Cowen and enduring a frustratingly up and down season - he won the Wells Fargo Championship but also missed four cuts including at the Masters and last week's Scottish Open - McIlroy acknowledged he needs to be patient.

"That's sort of been the way for the last couple of months," he said. "It's felt close but it just hasn't quite been close enough. Just got to keep working on it and persist with it and keep my head down and keep going."

At his peak in 2014, McIlroy won back-to-back majors but these are leaner times.

"It's tough to be here and to just say I'm glad to be here for the weekend but the position I find myself in on the 18th tee, that's the reality," he said, noting it's also a better outcome for him than two years ago when he missed the cut at Royal Portrush.