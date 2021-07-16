Seamus Power second at Barbasol Championship as he continues fine form on PGA Tour

Power looks certain to make his ninth cut in a row - a streak only bettered by Charley Hoffman, Open Championship leading duo Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Seamus Power. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 09:14
Stephen Barry

Seamus Power continued his fine run of form on the PGA Tour with a first-round 65 to share second place at the Barbasol Championship.

The Waterford golfer shot seven birdies in a bogey-free opener to lie a shot behind leader Brian Stuard.

He finished on a high, too, finding a birdie from the fringe on 17 before draining a 15-footer for a closing birdie just as darkness halted proceedings. 30 players were unable to finish after play was twice suspended due to rain and lightning at Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.

It continues a career-best run of form for Power, who looks certain to make his ninth cut in a row - a streak only bettered by Charley Hoffman, Open Championship leading duo Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

That run has included back-to-back eighth-placed finishes at his most recent events, the Rocket Mortgage Classic and John Deere Classic.

Twelve players are in that group one shot back, including three yet to finish, making it a congested field of contenders.

