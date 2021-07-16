Bryson DeChambeau backtracks on 'very unprofessional' interview

Bryson DeChambeau has backtracked on his claim that his Cobra branded driver "sucks" and acknowledged his post-round rant at the The Open was 'very unprofessional'.

Big-hitting DeChambeau signed for a disappointing one-over-par 71 at Royal St George's and blamed his driver, claiming the face, in particular, doesn't suit him.

"If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that's great, but with the driver right now, the driver sucks," said DeChambeau. "It's not a good face for me and we're still trying to figure out how to make it good on the mis-hits. I'm living on the razor's edge like I've told people for a long time."

Responding in an interview with Golfweek, Ben Schomin, Cobra's tour operations manager and the man who caddied for the world number six at a recent PGA Tour event, said the reality is that "everyone bends over backwards" at Cobra to accommodate DeChambeau.

Schomin said the problem is that DeChambeau uses a driver with just five degrees of loft - only one degree more than the average putter - yet is also recording 200mph ball speeds at times, leaving little or no margin for error.

"He didn't really mean to say it that harshly," said Schomin of DeChambeau's outburst. "He knows how much everyone bends over backwards for him, but it's still not cool."

Schomin added that "it's like an eight-year-old that gets mad at you", when they don't really mean it.

DeChambeau, who will tee it up in Round 2 at Sandwich at 2.26pm on Friday alongside Jordan Spieth and Branden Grace, last night issued a statement on his Instagram account, stepping back from his earlier remarks.

"The comment I made in my post-round interview today was very unprofessional," wrote DeChambeau. "My frustration and emotions over the way I drove the ball today boiled over. I sucked today, not my equipment. Cobra and I have worked together for over five years and they are some of the hardest working people in (the) golf industry and make an incredible product.

"Their team is like family to me, especially Ben Schomin who has been there for me every step of the way since I started my career. I deeply regret the words I used earlier.

"I am relentless in pursuit of improvement and perfection. Part of that causes me to become outwardly frustrated at times. With the new speeds I am obtaining, my game is a constant work in progress and so is controlling my emotions."