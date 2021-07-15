Kevin Markham's Open diary: Spieth sizzles and Harman hurries as Tommy gains higher power

Fast starter

Brian Harman birdied his first three holes with big putts covering some 70 feet in total. He was -5 by the time he reached the 8th which included one of the shots of the day: a 150 yard blind approach on the 5th hole, which finished two feet from the hole.

Return of the champion

Sadly not Clarke, McIlroy, Harrington or Lowry… but Stewart Cink. At 48, Cink’s fine bogey-free 66 (-4) included an inspiring up and down on 18.

Fan favours

Due to Covid, fans will be kept further back from fairways which will be a double whammy for players: first, the very thick rough won’t be trampled down as much (Tiger lost a ball on the 1st in 2003); and there won’t be as many spectators to help players locate errant shots.

Firsts

First birdie came from the first group on the 441 yard 1st hole. Andy Sullivan hit an excellent recovery shot from the rough and then drained a 20 foot putt.

The first bogey came on the same hole when Haotong Li drove into the deep rough down the right and was forced to lay up. Commentators observed he was having an abysmal year (he’s missed every cut)… Li proved the point with the day’s first triple bogey on the par-4 5th.

The day’s first eagle came from Zalatoris, when he punched a short wedge into the par-4 12th green and the ball spun into the hole.

Shot of the day

Shane Lowry played an absolute beauty out of the deep, deep rough on the 12th hole, with the ball below his feet. He lashed into it and from 135 yards he landed the ball inches over the bunker protecting the front left of the green. The bank stalled the ball and it rolled out to finish four feet from the hole. Shane rolled in the birdie putt to move to +1. Both Will Zalatoris (on 12) and Brandt Snedeker (on 17) made eagle twos with dramatic hole-outs from the fairway.

Who’s hot?

With six birdies, and no bogeys, Louis Oosthuizen played an exceptional round of golf (64). He had a slow start and then shot six birdies in his final 11 holes. Hotly fancied to win this tournament for the second time (2011) he later admitted that he’d have been happy with a 68 at the start of the day.

Who’s not?

Bryson DeChambeau may have ended on +1 but his enormous drives were way off line, forcing him to hit out of the deep rough time after time. He hit just four fairways. Right from the start, the experts said you must plot your way around this course and not try to overpower it. DeChambeau wasn’t listening.

Who’s up and down?

Alex Noren had the kind of up and down day that breaks the spirit. He was level after nine holes with two birdies and two bogeys. He had a further birdie at the par-3 16th, right after a three hole run of bogey, triple bogey, bogey (5, 8, 5). He finished on +4.

Performance of the day

Difficult to decide if that should go to the in-form Oosthuizen (-6) or the coming-back-to-his-best Jordan Spieth (-5)

Sights of the day

The enormous clumps of grass clinging to golf clubs as players fought their way out of the knee-high rough showed just how much power these guys need.

Shock, horror

Kevin Kisner played in a hoodie.

Radio Ga-Ga

Pete Cowen was on the Open Radio broadcast and was asked about Royal St George’s. He started, bizarrely, by saying that the course wasn’t a true links because it didn’t have an out-and-back routing. It sounded close to a criticism and his comment implies that Ireland has a serious dearth of ‘true links’… which as we all know is utter rubbish.

Stat of the day

If there was a stat for the number of putts left short, due to slow greens and difficult winds, it would fill amateur golfers with joy.

Comeback kings

Jordan Spieth is clearly getting back to his best after almost slipping out of the top 100… he had four birdies on the trot (holes 5 to 8). Danny Willett (-3) is also getting back to his best after returning from appendicitis.

Quote of the day:

“Jesus of the Fairways” said one of the commentators of Tommy Fleetwood’s reputation as a great iron player… and his long hair.

In his post-round interview, Bryson made his driver displeasure clear: “… the Driver sucks…”. It certainly did on Thursday.