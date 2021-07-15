Rory McIlroy battles elements to just about stay in hunt at the Open

Rory McIlroy went toe to toe with an invisible enemy at the Open, the wind, and broke even with a level par round, keeping his title challenge just about intact.
Rory McIlroy reacts after finishing the 18th hole during day one of The Open 

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 22:05
Paul Keane

Criticised by commentators for his high ball flight in a stiff wind — Thomas Bjorn described McIlroy’s approach to the 17th as simply “awful” — the 2014 champion at least finished with a fist pump after rolling in a crucial birdie putt on 18.

His round began with similar gusto, a 350-yard bomb down the first erasing the memory of his opening hole carnage at Royal Portrush and followed by a wedge to three feet and kick-in birdie.

In between, there was misery — a couple of club tosses — a little majesty — his drive and approach to the par-5 14th — and some genuine befuddlement when he laughed out loud at his tee-shot to the par-3 16, apparently in disgust, only for the ball to finish up pin-high in a decent position.

The strong sense was of a player battling the elements and his own swing changes.

There were no McIlroy soundbites afterwards, he opted to skip the mixed zone interviews, though his body language was screaming out loud all afternoon.

Often in frustration.

A putt that missed just to the right on the second was all that prevented him from opening with back to back birdies yet four holes later he was one-over.

As the wind stiffened, McIlroy pulled on a warm jumper and dug deep, his last putt of the day getting him back to level for the first time since the fifth. Playing partner Cameron Smith finished a shot better, just in red figures.

“It was quite brutal out there this afternoon, to be honest,” said Smith. “Windy, gutsy. I don’t think the morning boys quite had the gust. When the wind goes up and down like that it’s just tough to read.”

