Missed putt on 18 leaves 'sour taste' for Padraig Harrington at the Open

And after a double bogey start he'd made it back to plus one with an apparent tap-in on 18
Pádraig Harrington acknowledges the crowd as he walks onto the 18th green during his first round at Royal St George’s. Picture: Paul Ellis

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 21:23
Paul Keane

It wasn't quite Doug Sanders 1970 territory but a missed tiddler on the 18th left Padraig Harrington with a whole heap of regrets.

After his tied-fourth finish at the USPGA, and a decent showing last week in Scotland, more than a few long-shot each-way bets were placed this week on the 2007 and 2008 Open champion.

And after a double bogey start he'd made it back to plus one with an apparent tap-in on 18 to record that score and break for dinner. Only he couldn't convert.

"Hit the ball a lot better than my score so yeah, disappointing overall," lamented the Ryder Cup captain who was shocked by his start. "I hit a lovely tee shot down the first. Didn't think it was a problem and luckily there was a marker there because you wouldn't have found the ball. Starting with a six wasn't a great way to start.

"Similar thing on four, I took a wrong line, hit a nice tee shot and again had to chip it out. You know, three-over after four makes you very tentative. You feel like you can't make any mistakes and I played like that for quite a while.

"Then I made a few birdies. I hit some really good shots then through the back nine, had plenty of chances. Didn't birdie 14, three-put on 15, had a good chance on 16.

"After a bad start, you need these things to go your way and obviously bogeying the last is always very disappointing.

"It's always a lot worse to bogey the last than any other hole. It certainly leaves a sour taste."

Three-time major winner Harrington recognises a kindred spirit in tournament leader Oosthuizen.

"He's very, how would I put it, comfortable in himself. And that's where you need to be when you're playing majors. He does his thing and doesn't try to be anybody else but Louis — and you see that with guys who are playing well - they're happy with who they are."

