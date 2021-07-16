West Waterford members in a race to raise funds to purchase their club

AN online auction to buy an Irish golf club may seem like a strange way to acquire a large piece of land but we live in very different times to those of 18 months ago.

In October 2019, shortly before Covid interrupted our lives so completely, West Waterford Golf Club was put up for sale. The auction will take place on July 29.

It is being sold as a going concern (the club is busy with members and guests at the moment) and the members of the club are certainly keen that it continues in that vein. The course was designed by the legendary Eddie Hackett and it opened in 1993. The location in Coolcormack, on the banks of the River Brickey, is peaceful and enchanting and it has retained a steady membership (300 or so) over the years, with new members recently joining on the back of the Covid pandemic.

The club is in the process of raising funds to acquire the property and a committee of eight members is leading the effort. The pre-auction price is €1.2m (as quoted by estate agents Colliers, and Ken Tyrrell, receiver with PWC) which is a drop from the earlier asking price of €1.5m.

Original efforts by the club, which have been ongoing, appeared to be bearing fruit earlier this year. A local woman, from Canada, offered to help. She walked the course and saw opportunities to bring it up to the highest of standards as well as developing some houses in the woods. She put in an offer of €1m which was turned down.

Then, when West Waterford was put into receivership earlier this year, she was approached by the club. She continued to express her desire to purchase the property. Tragically, while returning to Canada in March, she caught Covid and subsequently died from the virus.

The fact that she saw opportunities for this peaceful golf club was and remains a huge positive for the members who are acutely aware that there will be other parties interested in the land.

“Our goal is to get the club out of the receiver’s hands and into those of the members,” says John Power, a long-time member and one of the eight committee members.

The finance committee was formed quickly once the avenue presented by the Canadian lady had closed. New options were explored so that the club could put together a viable financial package in the short time available.

“We are very passionate about West Waterford and what Eddie Hackett and the Spratt family built. It has been our golfing home for almost 30 years and we have everything we need here to ensure it remains for many more years,” says John.

Seamus Power — no relation of John — is the club’s most famous member. He is currently having an excellent season on the PGA Tour, tieing for eighth place last weekend in the John Deere Classic. He is one of the members who has made a major contribution to West Waterford Golf Club and will continue to do so in the future.

Seamus Power in action during the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run last week. Picture: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

“It is thanks to West Waterford Golf Club that I was introduced to golf and it is where I spent many years practicing and developing my skills,” Power told the Irish Examiner this week.

“Many of the courses challenging features that I practiced on for all those years as a juvenile I have encountered since as a professional on the PGA tour. I would recommend to any young golfer who aspires to become a professional to seriously consider joining West Waterford, which will no doubt prepare them for the challenges ahead.

“I hope that the members, friends and investors make every effort to generate the necessary funds so that West Waterford will remain the wonderful golf gem it is, for the next generation of up-and-coming young Irish golf professionals.”

As one of three golf courses within 6km of Dungarvan, West Waterford GC is an important tourism amenity. Golfers visit the town to play the three very different courses (Gold Coast, Dungarvan and West Waterford) and the loss of the club would have a sizeable impact on that tourism income.

The finance-raising option selected by the committee was to form an ownership company that will acquire the property. Members and friends of the club are being invited to purchase a share in this company, with a minimum investment of €1,000. Each investor will then be paid a dividend of 3%. A not-for-profit operating company, which will be owned and managed by the members, will then run the club day-to-day.

“Fundraising is going very well,” says John Power, “but time is short for us. We still want to reach out to members to ask them to invest or to encourage them to invest more. No one who is a West Waterford Golf Club member wants to see it operate as anything but a golf club.”

One of the key concerns is that the land will be acquired by a farmer but there are hurdles in the way: First, there will be considerable cost to return it to viable agricultural land — as much as €7,000 per acre according to horticultural scientist John Walsh; and second, with so many West Waterford members being farmers themselves the word has gone out that the club plans to stay as it is.

“We want the agricultural industry to see that the members wish to retain this as a social club and a golf club in the Dungarvan area,” adds John. “What we don’t want is for them to venture into the field of making it a ridiculous price.”

If the club’s bid is unsuccessful all monies contributed by members and investors will be returned to them.

Over the years, I have written about West Waterford many times and I rated it as one of my top 10 ‘must play’ courses in Hooked. There is no more peaceful, bucolic course in Ireland and after the closure of several golf clubs since the crash of 2008, it would be a real shame to lose this one.

- You can support the club members in their efforts. Contact Pat Lynch Consultants in Waterford on 051-877581.